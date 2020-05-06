FireEye Changes 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to Virtual Format

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced that the location and format of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders has been changed to a virtual-only meeting format, due to the continued public health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and recommendations and orders from governmental authorities. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. There is no change to the items of business to be addressed at the Annual Meeting, which are described in FireEye’s proxy materials previously made available to stockholders in connection with the Annual Meeting.

Stockholders at the close of business on the record date, March 30, 2020, are entitled to participate in the virtual Annual Meeting. To be admitted to the virtual Annual Meeting at https://web.lumiagm.com/287951276, stockholders must enter the password “fireeye2020” and their 11-digit control number.

For stockholders who are “stockholders of record” and hold their shares in their own names directly with FireEye’s transfer agent, their 11-digit control number can be found in the proxy materials previously provided to them. For stockholders who are “beneficial owners” and hold their shares through a broker, bank or other nominee, they must obtain a control number by first obtaining a valid “legal proxy” from their broker, bank or other nominee and then registering, no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 18, 2020, to attend the virtual Annual Meeting through FireEye’s transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company LLC. Obtaining a “legal proxy” may take several days and stockholders are advised to register as far in advance as possible. Directions for registering can be found in the Notice of Change of Location and Format of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders filed with the Securities Exchange Commission and also posted to the Investor Relations section of FireEye’s website at http://investors.fireeye.com/events.cfm.

Whether or not stockholders plan to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, FireEye urges stockholders to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the virtual Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials previously provided.

