Fintech-Focused Startup Accelerator Seeks Applicants for 2021 Program

Initiative is Led by the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants and CPA.com

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (the Association) and CPA.com are seeking applicants for their 2021 startup accelerator program, which specializes in accounting, finance and regulatory technology.

Launched in 2017, the accelerator is open to early-stage companies in the United States and abroad. Successful applicants can tap business intelligence about the accounting profession from senior leaders of both the Association and CPA.com and gain insight from the program’s advisory board members, who have diverse backgrounds and complementary skills in entrepreneurship, startup tech companies, accounting and finance. In addition, companies can qualify for up to $25,000 in funding.

“This was a great program and opportunity for our company,” said Joey Ryan, CFO and cofounder of Gilded, a member of the 2020 accelerator cohort. “We were able to leverage the knowledge and resources of the Association and CPA.com, receive feedback from CPA firms on our service, and connect with thought leaders who are helping to drive acceptance of digital payments.”

Gilded, based in New Orleans, uses blockchain to offer seamless invoicing, payments, and accounting for global businesses.

Applications for the 2021 accelerator close on Nov. 30, 2020, and selections will be announced in January. Companies that are chosen will be featured next summer at ENGAGE 2021, one of the leading accounting and finance conferences in North America, and later in the year at the AICPA/CPA.com Digital CPA Conference, which specializes in accounting technology and practice development topics.

“The 2021 program has particular value for early-stage companies because of the lingering challenges of the pandemic,” said Erik Asgeirsson, president and CEO of CPA.com. “As a global organization, we have the ability to advise startups so they’re well-positioned to take advantage of new opportunities. We have strong relationships throughout the accounting and finance technology field that are invaluable and hard to replicate. The profession, meanwhile, benefits by getting an early look at innovation from some really smart companies”

The startup accelerator program is open to entrepreneurial companies worldwide. To be eligible, companies should be:

At seed or pre-Series A stage (with some exceptions)

Have a working product or service

Focused on financial or regulatory technology solutions

For questions about the program, please contact Kacee Johnson, strategic advisor for CPA.com, at kacee.johnson@hq.cpa.com. To apply, please visit the startup accelerator program page at cpa.com/accelerator.

About the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants

The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (the Association) is the most influential body of professional accountants, combining the strengths of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) to power trust, opportunity and prosperity for people, businesses and economies worldwide. It represents 650,000 members and students across 179 countries and territories in public and management accounting, and advocates for the public interest and business sustainability on current and emerging issues. With broad reach, rigor and resources, the Association advances the reputation, employability and quality of CPAs, CGMAs and accounting and finance professionals globally.

About CPA.com

CPA.com brings innovative solutions to the accounting profession, either in partnership with leading providers or directly through its own development. The company has established itself as a thought leader on emerging technologies and as the trusted business advisor to practitioners in the United States, with a growing global focus.

Our company’s core mission is to drive the transformation of practice areas, advance the technology ecosystem for the profession, and lead technology research and innovation efforts for practitioners.

A subsidiary of the American Institute of CPAs, the company is also part of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, the world’s most influential organization representing the profession. For more information, visit CPA.com.

Jeff May

212.596.6122

jeffrey.may@aicpa-cima.com