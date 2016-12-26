FINSix Unveils Smallest USB Type C Laptop Charger

MENLO PARK — FINsix Corporation, manufacturer of DART, the world’s smallest laptop charger, has introduced DART-C, the world’s smallest charger for USB Type-C laptops.

DART-C is a powerful 65-watt laptop charger that is up to four times smaller and lighter than a traditional A/C adapter. The additional built-in USB port allows for simultaneous charging of another electronic device, like a phone or tablet. With the addition of DART-C, the DART family of chargers expands its ample reach of supported laptops to include Apple MacBook and MacBook Pro, Dell XPS 13, Lenovo ThinkPad 13, and ASUS ZenBook 3.

“With DART-C, we continue to lighten the load for travelers who want to power up with style and reliability,” said Vanessa Green, FINsix CEO. “The DART family’s newest member demonstrates our ongoing commitment to provide a new class of the smallest and lightest high-performance power electronics to meet the needs of the mobile consumer.”

DART-C will be available at FINsix.com and other resellers beginning in January 2017 for a price of $99.99. A USB Type-C cable will also be available at FINsix.com as an accessory to previous DART owners for $34.99. Like the DART launched in September 2016, DART-C comes in a variety of stylish colors, including blue, gunmetal, magenta, orange, and silver.

FINsix is based in Menlo Park and is a spinout from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology LEES Laboratory.