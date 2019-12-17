FileCloud Unveils Complete California Consumer Privacy Act Compliance Support for Organizations

Businesses of all sizes need to be ready for CCPA, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2020

FileCloud EFFS platform makes it easy to steer clear of violations that may result in fines

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CJIS--FileCloud, a cloud-agnostic enterprise file sync and sharing platform, today announced complete California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) compliance support. The private cloud enterprise file sharing platform simplifies compliance for businesses of all sizes, including across public and private cloud deployments.

The CCPA is one of the strictest user rights and data privacy laws enacted in the United States, but it’s not just the tech giants that will be affected. Any business that collects the personal data of at least 50,000 consumers will be subject to this regulation. This equates to less than 150 users each day.

CCPA comes on the heels of Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a major data protection and privacy act that went into effect in 2018. For violating GDPR regulations, British Airways was hit with a $230 million fine in a data breach that affected 500,000 people, and Marriott is facing a $123 million fine for exposing more than 339 million guest records.

To adequately protect the personal details of users, companies must know what data they have, how it’s processed, and where it resides. This enables them to set up suitable security measures that are compliant with the new regulations.

While it is easy to find and protect personally identifiable information (PII) when it’s stored as structured data in databases, it’s much harder to find unstructured PII stored in documents, presentations and other files within a business. FileCloud helps to find PII stored in documents and automatically categorize them as sensitive or non-sensitive (Smart Classification) using built-in metadata and Smart DLP (Data Leak Protection) capabilities.

“Less than 10 percent of businesses recently said they were not ready—and have no plans to be ready—for the CCPA deadline. That’s a dangerous position to take,” said Madhan Kanagavel, CEO at FileCloud. “FileCloud can immediately help organizations protect their ever-growing unstructured data, get businesses ready for the new law and avoid thousands of dollars in penalties.”

EFSS Platform Automates CCPA’s Right to Know, Delete, Opt-Out and Equal Service Provisions

FileCloud provides a set of easy-to-use features to help organizations meet CCPA compliance:

A right to know what personal information a business has about them: FileCloud allows an organization's data protection officer (DPO) or administrator to search for user PII across all file content and activity logs.

A right to delete personal information that a business collected from them: FileCloud allows administrators to delete or anonymize all user data, including any traces in FileCloud access logs.

A right to opt-out of the sale of personal information about them: FileCloud offers privacy settings to ask for explicit consent from users while accessing, viewing or downloading files from FileCloud.

“Companies and businesses should realize by now how extensive the impact of CCPA will be,” Kanagavel said. “They should start preparing right away to become compliant. Otherwise, they risk damaging their reputation, lawsuits, fines, and the loss of customers. Compliance was one of the key aspects we had in mind when designing FileCloud.”

About FileCloud

FileCloud is a unified, secure enterprise file service platform that organizes enterprise data, enhances collaboration and productivity, while providing ironclad data protection. FileCloud is developed by CodeLathe Inc., based in Austin, Texas. FileCloud offers powerful file sharing, sync, and mobile access capabilities on public, private and hybrid clouds. The company offers two products — Tonido for consumers, and FileCloud for businesses — that are used by millions of customers around the world, ranging from individuals to Global 2000 enterprises, educational institutions, government organizations, and managed service providers. For more information, visit www.getfilecloud.com.

