FileCloud Offers Remote Workers Secure Access to On-Premises Data

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CJIS--With millions working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations have uncovered an expected problem: many of their employees don’t have access to critical files stored in on-premises servers and storage applications.

The virtual private networks (VPNs) that organizations often rely on to manage access to critical files are showing their limitations. VPNs struggle in lower-bandwidth environments, making desktop access a messy process and mobile access downright difficult.

FileCloud, a cloud-agnostic enterprise file sync, sharing and data governance platform, offers seamless access to on-premises file shares from home without a VPN. There’s also no need to migrate all users to a different system and migrate their access rights because FileCloud integrates with existing systems and allows organizations to keep their existing NTFS permissions for access control.

“Imagine a scenario where you have thousands of users suddenly trying to access large enterprise file shares, often from mobile devices. That creates massive challenges for security and compliance,” said Madhan Kanagavel, FileCloud’s founder and CEO. “FileCloud offers secure access to on-premises enterprise shares from anywhere and lets users access those just like they were accessing a shared drive.”

One industry that has seen tremendous change is manufacturing. In many cases, workers on the shop floor are the only ones in the entire factory, with the rest of the office staff now working from home for the first time. FileCloud eases that transition by offering secure access with no need to change permissions.

Similarly, large universities have traditionally stored files in on-premises file shares. Over the past few weeks, research staff and students have been accessing the university’s network from home, many of them from mobile devices. FileCloud’s system of creating common working folders that integrate with existing access rights allow thousands of users to access these internal shared files remotely.

With remote work, security can be a concern. Many breaches happen because remote employees working at home don’t have the same protections as when they work in the office on the corporate network. Users tend to be the weakest link in a security system.

FileCloud ensures a level of security by including built-in ransomware, anti-virus and smart data leak protection while allowing users to work and access drives remotely. Companies maximize their ROI by utilizing existing investments in IT and avoid painful and costly migrations.

CodeLathe, the company behind FileCloud, has been a remote-working team since its inception. Today, CodeLathe has team members in 14 countries and five continents providing secure remote access to customers ranging from individuals to Global 2000 enterprises, educational institutions, government organizations and managed service providers.

