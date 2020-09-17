Figure Launches First Digital Fund Services Offering on Blockchain

Accomplishment Marks Use Case Expansion Across Financial Services Landscape with Friends & Family Capital II, L.P. as Inaugural Customer for Figure’s New Digital Fund Services Offering.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Figure Technologies, Inc. (Figure™), a leader in transforming financial services through the power of blockchain technology, today has launched the world’s first end to end digital funds services offering on blockchain and welcomed its first investment firm partner.

Figure’s Digital Fund Services offering leverages the Provenance blockchain to automate largely manual, paper-based processes associated with fundraising, investment fund set-up and ongoing fund management, freeing up time and resources for fund managers to focus on what they do best, invest.

“Figure’s Digital Fund Services offering is the first end-to-end blockchain solution that combines tools for digital fundraising and ongoing fund management with a primary marketplace for raising capital and a future secondary marketplace for trading fund interests,” said Mike Cagney, CEO and Co-Founder of Figure. “We welcome Friends & Family Capital to this innovative fund platform.”

Friends & Family Capital II L.P., a multi-stage venture capital fund that invests in leading high-technology growth companies, has listed on the Provenance Marketplace. Friends & Family Capital is Figure’s inaugural investment fund partner, leveraging Figure’s Digital Fund Services offering for capital raising, investor onboarding and KYC/AML/BSA via Passport, digital subscriptions, capital calls and transfer agent services. Friends & Family Capital also aims to leverage a liquid marketplace for fully digital secondary trading of fund interests with T+0 settlement, no counterparty risk, and dramatically lower transaction costs.

“Figure’s holistic solution for fund managers and investors allows us to spend less time managing third party providers and more time partnering with entrepreneurs transforming big markets,” said John Fogelsong, Founding Partner of Friends & Family Capital. “We’re delighted to be the first investment firm in the world to raise and manage a fund using this transformational technology.”

Provenance now hosts a number of new services critical to the financial services infrastructure. Earlier this year, Figure completed the first blockchain securitization on Provenance. Recently, the company announced the first blockchain based marketplace for buying and selling loans and the biggest bond backed by home equity lines of credit since the housing collapse over a decade ago.

About Figure

Figure is transforming financial services through blockchain, bringing speed, efficiency and savings to both consumers and institutions. Figure continues to unveil a series of fintech firsts across the capital markets, investment management and banking and payments sectors. Figure leverages Provenance for loan origination, servicing, financing and now private fund services. The company was founded by serial technology entrepreneur Mike Cagney, who also founded SoFi and built the company into a multi-billion dollar business under his leadership as CEO. Learn more about https://www.figure.com/.

About Provenance

Provenance is the leading production blockchain for the financial services industry. Over 180 members are currently using Provenance for financial transactions across the globe. Hash is the underlying security token native to Provenance and provides exposure to digital equity in the Blockchain. Provenance is administered by Provenance Blockchain, Inc. Learn more at www.provenance.io.

About Friends & Family Capital

Friends & Family Capital is a multi-stage venture capital firm in Silicon Valley that invests opportunistically in leading high-technology companies, weighted towards growth. The Firm’s notable investments include Facebook, Flexport, Gusto, Palantir, SpaceX and Verkada. Learn more at www.friendsandfamilycapital.com

