Figure Lands $200 Million Series D

SAN FRANCISCO – Figure Technologies, a financial services company that utilizes blockchain technology, has closed a $200 million Series D funding round at a $3.2 billion valuation.

10T Holdings and Morgan Creek Digital are co-leading the round and joined by new and existing investors including DCM, Digital Currency Group, HCM Capital, Ribbit Capital, RPM Ventures, the partners at DST Global and others.

“The team has accomplished so much in under three years, and this funding is a testament to that work,” said Mike Cagney, Co-Founder and CEO of Figure. “This investment is going to give us the resources we need to further fuel our mission of leveraging blockchain to reinvent the financial services industry.”

The company also announced that Sachin Jaitly, General Partner at Morgan Creek, and Stan Mironshik, Partner and Co-Founder of 10T, will join the board.

“Morgan Creek Digital is excited to support Figure because they not only built a world class lending business, but they also built a unique blockchain platform with the financial services industry in mind,” Jaitly said. “Provenance, a new set of financial rails that is faster and less expensive than alternative solutions and is on the precipice of becoming adopted by major financial institutions. This poses a significant opportunity to unlock value in many ways and we couldn’t be more thrilled to support the team.”

“10T believes that Figure is building next-generation lending, trading, and settlement infrastructure for the Digital Asset Ecosystem,” said Dan Tapiero, General Partner of 10T Holdings. “The speed, transparency, finality, and cost-efficiency of Provenance blockchain will be an improvement to the systems and framework that exist in the traditional financial world. We are thrilled to be able to partner with and invest in one of the premier leadership teams in the space.”

Figure is using Provenance, a public, open source, permissionless, decentralized blockchain, for its digital asset marketplaces including home lending, capital table management, fund management and administration, banking and payments.