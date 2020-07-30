Fever Expands Relationship With SugarCRM to Help Deliver Inspiring Entertainment Experiences Across the Globe

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SugarCRM Inc.®, the innovator of time-aware CX, today announced that Fever, a leading entertainment platform with headquarters in Madrid and New York, has selected Sugar’s CX-driven solutions to better serve local event and music organizers around the globe.

“ Fever is committed to inspiring people through local experiences in cities worldwide and helping the event producers to create original content through our data-driven approach,” said Santiago Santamaría, Global Communications Lead, FeverUp. “ After the confidence of our investors, we started with the current expansion plan. This included not only new countries like Australia, but also entrenching key cities in existing markets, such as Chicago. Today we are in more than 12 countries and 30 cities, and we will continue with this plan throughout this year. For this reason, finding a tool like Sugar, capable of scaling at the same rate as us and that allowed us to interact with our local partners and manage our sales teams in the most agile way possible was essential.”

“ We are excited to support innovative companies like Fever and help them achieve a comprehensive, clear view of their partners to better deliver on the customer experience,” said James Frampton, SVP and GM of EMEA for SugarCRM. “ We look forward to working with Fever, in collaboration with our Spanish partner Opentix, as they continue expanding globally and build even stronger relationships with the event organizers they serve.”

Sugar’s time-aware CX solutions enable marketing, sales, and service teams to gain a clear, unified view of the customer and deliver a better experience across the customer journey. To learn more, visit https://www.sugarcrm.com/solutions/.

About FeverUp

Fever is the global leader in the digitalization of the Experience Economy, helping over 40 million people every month to discover the best experiences in their cities. Through its platform, Fever inspires users to enjoy the best local experiences, from gigs to theatre, live music, immersive experiences, and pop-ups, while empowering event organizers to create new original content.

Fever is present in London, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Lisbon, Manchester, Chicago, Brussels, Sao Paulo, and Spain and is expanding to new markets. Fever is also backed by top-notch institutional investors, including Atresmedia, Rakuten, Accel Partners, Lab-Tech, and 14W Ventures.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM time-aware sales, marketing and service software helps companies deliver effortless customer experience. For the mid-market and any business that wants a CX-driven platform, Sugar gives a clear, time-aware view of the customer to help create meaningful engagement and customers for life.

More than 4,500 companies in over 120 countries rely on SugarCRM. Based in Silicon Valley, SugarCRM is backed by Accel-KKR.

