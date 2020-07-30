BusinessWire

Fever Expands Relationship With SugarCRM to Help Deliver Inspiring Entertainment Experiences Across the Globe

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Fever Expands Relationship With SugarCRM to Help Deliver Inspiring Entertainment Experiences Across the Globe

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SugarCRM Inc.®, the innovator of time-aware CX, today announced that Fever, a leading entertainment platform with headquarters in Madrid and New York, has selected Sugar’s CX-driven solutions to better serve local event and music organizers around the globe.


Fever is committed to inspiring people through local experiences in cities worldwide and helping the event producers to create original content through our data-driven approach,” said Santiago Santamaría, Global Communications Lead, FeverUp. “After the confidence of our investors, we started with the current expansion plan. This included not only new countries like Australia, but also entrenching key cities in existing markets, such as Chicago. Today we are in more than 12 countries and 30 cities, and we will continue with this plan throughout this year. For this reason, finding a tool like Sugar, capable of scaling at the same rate as us and that allowed us to interact with our local partners and manage our sales teams in the most agile way possible was essential.”

We are excited to support innovative companies like Fever and help them achieve a comprehensive, clear view of their partners to better deliver on the customer experience,” said James Frampton, SVP and GM of EMEA for SugarCRM. “We look forward to working with Fever, in collaboration with our Spanish partner Opentix, as they continue expanding globally and build even stronger relationships with the event organizers they serve.”

Sugar’s time-aware CX solutions enable marketing, sales, and service teams to gain a clear, unified view of the customer and deliver a better experience across the customer journey. To learn more, visit https://www.sugarcrm.com/solutions/.

About FeverUp

Fever is the global leader in the digitalization of the Experience Economy, helping over 40 million people every month to discover the best experiences in their cities. Through its platform, Fever inspires users to enjoy the best local experiences, from gigs to theatre, live music, immersive experiences, and pop-ups, while empowering event organizers to create new original content.

Fever is present in London, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Lisbon, Manchester, Chicago, Brussels, Sao Paulo, and Spain and is expanding to new markets. Fever is also backed by top-notch institutional investors, including Atresmedia, Rakuten, Accel Partners, Lab-Tech, and 14W Ventures.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM time-aware sales, marketing and service software helps companies deliver effortless customer experience. For the mid-market and any business that wants a CX-driven platform, Sugar gives a clear, time-aware view of the customer to help create meaningful engagement and customers for life.

More than 4,500 companies in over 120 countries rely on SugarCRM. Based in Silicon Valley, SugarCRM is backed by Accel-KKR.


Contacts

Caroline Hacker 703.635.8308
Caroline.Hacker@SugarCRM.com

Santiago.Santamaria@feverup.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Medallia Launches New Insights Suite to Power the Future of Consumer Insights

Posted on Author Business Wire

Modern Approach to Market Research Speeds Time to Innovation
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced Medallia Insights Suite, a powerful combination of modern tools for i…
BusinessWire

BEN Broadens AI-Powered Influencer Campaigns in H1 as Brands Double Down on Digital Strategies

Posted on Author Business Wire

Q2 Defined by Record-Breaking Number of New Clients; Expanded Sales Team; and Introduction of New AI Tools
SHERMAN OAKS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#advertising–BEN, the entertainment AI company that integrates brands into influencer, streaming, TV, mu…
BusinessWire

RRD Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

Posted on Author Business Wire

Strong First Quarter Start to 2020 Despite COVID-19 Impact on Operations in China

Provides Update on Response to COVID-19 Pandemic – Continues to Meet Client Commitments While Taking Actions to Protect Employees and Preserve Financial Flexibility

BusinessWire

Fever Expands Relationship With SugarCRM to Help Deliver Inspiring Entertainment Experiences Across the Globe

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Fever Expands Relationship With SugarCRM to Help Deliver Inspiring Entertainment Experiences Across the Globe

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SugarCRM Inc.®, the innovator of time-aware CX, today announced that Fever, a leading entertainment platform with headquarters in Madrid and New York, has selected Sugar’s CX-driven solutions to better serve local event and music organizers around the globe.


Fever is committed to inspiring people through local experiences in cities worldwide and helping the event producers to create original content through our data-driven approach,” said Santiago Santamaría, Global Communications Lead, FeverUp. “After the confidence of our investors, we started with the current expansion plan. This included not only new countries like Australia, but also entrenching key cities in existing markets, such as Chicago. Today we are in more than 12 countries and 30 cities, and we will continue with this plan throughout this year. For this reason, finding a tool like Sugar, capable of scaling at the same rate as us and that allowed us to interact with our local partners and manage our sales teams in the most agile way possible was essential.”

We are excited to support innovative companies like Fever and help them achieve a comprehensive, clear view of their partners to better deliver on the customer experience,” said James Frampton, SVP and GM of EMEA for SugarCRM. “We look forward to working with Fever, in collaboration with our Spanish partner Opentix, as they continue expanding globally and build even stronger relationships with the event organizers they serve.”

Sugar’s time-aware CX solutions enable marketing, sales, and service teams to gain a clear, unified view of the customer and deliver a better experience across the customer journey. To learn more, visit https://www.sugarcrm.com/solutions/.

About FeverUp

Fever is the global leader in the digitalization of the Experience Economy, helping over 40 million people every month to discover the best experiences in their cities. Through its platform, Fever inspires users to enjoy the best local experiences, from gigs to theatre, live music, immersive experiences, and pop-ups, while empowering event organizers to create new original content.

Fever is present in London, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Lisbon, Manchester, Chicago, Brussels, Sao Paulo, and Spain and is expanding to new markets. Fever is also backed by top-notch institutional investors, including Atresmedia, Rakuten, Accel Partners, Lab-Tech, and 14W Ventures.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM time-aware sales, marketing and service software helps companies deliver effortless customer experience. For the mid-market and any business that wants a CX-driven platform, Sugar gives a clear, time-aware view of the customer to help create meaningful engagement and customers for life.

More than 4,500 companies in over 120 countries rely on SugarCRM. Based in Silicon Valley, SugarCRM is backed by Accel-KKR.


Contacts

Caroline Hacker 703.635.8308
Caroline.Hacker@SugarCRM.com

Santiago.Santamaria@feverup.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Allego Customer to Present Case Study on Creating Effective Sales Onboarding and Bootcamp Experiences at SiriusDecisions Summit 2020

Posted on Author Business Wire

Applause session to provide real world perspective on how to create engaging approaches to sales training and enablement
NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allego, provider of the market-leading learning and readiness platform for sales and other busin…
BusinessWire

The Aliera Companies Donates Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Posted on Author Business Wire

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Administrator–The Aliera Companies (Aliera) today announced it has donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA).

During the current health care crisis, the Aliera Companies feels i…
BusinessWire

Allison HUB’s Online Portal Provides Digital Access to Latest Product Information and Service Manuals

Posted on Author Business Wire

Allison HUB™ provides a gateway for digital access to all of Allison’s up-to-date technical documentation
INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allison Transmission is pleased to announce an online subscription service that provides users with access to a va…