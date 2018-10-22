Fertility Company Raises $10 Million Series A

SAN FRANCISCO — Future Family, a company making fertility care accessible to women and couples nationwide, has raised $10 million in Series A funding led by Aspect Ventures, with participation from iNovia, BBG Ventures, LaunchCapital, RiverPark Ventures, Ulu Ventures, Day One Ventures, and Portfolia. The company will use the funding to expand its new subscription service to top-rated fertility clinics across the country.

Aspect Ventures Partner Lauren Kolodny will join the Future Family Board of Directors.

Unlike traditional financing plans for fertility care, which are rigid and charge high upfront costs, Future Family plans are more akin to services like Netflix: they are convenient, offer the most flexible financing option on the market today, allow clients to get started right away, and are cancelable at any time. With the addition of concierge care, women and couples are getting personal, supported care with their subscription. The company can also offer plans for IVF, egg freezing, 24/7 on-demand support, and all the medical costs associated with these procedures into one monthly payment. Plans can be customized to cover the cost of elective services like genetic testing–as well as travel expenses if needed.

The company was born out of CEO Claire Tomkins’ personal fertility struggles, which inspired her to change the experience for other women and couples. After undergoing six rounds of IVF costing more than $100,000 to conceive her daughter, Claire dealt firsthand with the fragmented, expensive, and isolating fertility service. Applying her background in consumer finance as a former SolarCity executive, Claire created Future Family to remove the stress associated with fertility care.

“Going through IVF was the most stressful period of my life, not knowing if it would work and failing through multiple rounds,” said Claire Tomkins, founder and CEO of Future Family. “Our goal at Future Family is stress-free care. For us, that starts with easy subscriptions that make it affordable, accessible and personal, with all the support systems you need to navigate a complex healthcare journey. I’m thrilled to be partnering with the team at Aspect Ventures, who share our passion for solving this problem.”

Aspect Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Silicon Valley founded in 2014 by two industry veterans – Theresia Gouw and Jennifer Fonstad. The firm raised its first institutional fund of $150 million in 2015 and a second investment fund of $181 million in 2017. Aspect invests across a broad array of industries including cybersecurity, future of work, digital health, and several other emerging technology areas.

“As we see more and more families choosing to have children later in life, the pain of navigating the complex, emotional and expensive process of fertility care only becomes more pronounced,” said Lauren Kolodny, Partner at Aspect Ventures. “Through personal passion and deep experience, Claire and her team at Future Family are addressing many of the pain points of fertility care head-on and are offering millennials the choice, flexibility, and affordability that is currently lacking.”