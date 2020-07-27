BusinessWire

Ferro Schedules Conference Call for Second Quarter 2020 Results

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Ferro Schedules Conference Call for Second Quarter 2020 Results

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE) today announced the following details for its second quarter 2020 conference call.


Date and time:

Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

 

Ferro participants:

Peter Thomas, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Benjamin Schlater, Group Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Kevin Cornelius Grant, Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

 

Dial-in registration:

United States or Canada: 800-735-5968

International: 212-231-2904

Please dial into the call 10 minutes prior to the start time.

 

Webcast:

The call may be accessed by clicking on the Investors link at the top of Ferro’s website at ferro.com.

 

Replay:

A replay will be available from 12:00 Noon Eastern Time on August, 5 2020, until 12:00 Noon Eastern Time on August 12, 2020.

 

Replay numbers:

United States or Canada: 800-633-8284

International: 402-977-9140

Passcode: 21966876

 

Webcast replay:

Available on Ferro’s Investor website at ferro.com beginning at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

 

Presentation material & podcast:

Earnings presentation material and podcasts can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company’s website at ferro.com.

About Ferro Corporation

Ferro Corporation (www.ferro.com) is a leading global supplier of technology-based functional coatings and color solutions. Ferro supplies functional coatings for glass, metal, ceramic and other substrates and color solutions in the form of specialty pigments and colorants for a broad range of industries and applications. Ferro products are sold into the building and construction, automotive, electronics, industrial products, household furnishings and appliance markets. The Company’s reportable segments include: Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. Headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, the Company has approximately 5,744 associates globally and reported 2019 sales of $1.0 billion. Included within our employee count are approximately 2,100 employees in our foreign consolidated subsidiaries associated with the Tile Coatings Systems business.


Contacts

Ferro Corporation
Investor and Media Contact:
Kevin Cornelius Grant, 216.875.5451
Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
kevincornelius.grant@ferro.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Fortanix Awarded FIPS 140-2 Level 3 Certification Enabling Businesses to Replace Legacy Encryption Hardware with a Modern Encryption Platform

Posted on Author Business Wire

Fortanix Self-Defending Key Management Service Appliance Unifies Key Management, HSM, Tokenization and Shared Secrets into a Single Secure Encryption Platform
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fortanix® Inc., the Runtime Encryption® company, tod…
BusinessWire

Huami Announces Amazfit HomeStudio: The World’s Most Personal and Immersive Connected Fitness Device

Posted on Author Business Wire

Partnered with STUDIO, to Bring A Premium Connected Treadmill at an Unbelievable Value

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CES – Huami (NYSE: HMI), one of the world’s largest wearables companies, and STUDIO, the worldwide leader in fitness entertainment, …
BusinessWire

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Posted on Author Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) (the “Company”) announced the results of the stockholder vote at its Annual Meeting of Stockholders held today.

The following directors were elected:

Strauss Zelnick, Ch…