FedEx Launches E-Commerce Fulfillment Service

PITTSBURGH — FedEx Supply Chain, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp., has launhced FedEx Fulfillment, an e-commerce solution that helps small and medium-sized businesses fulfill orders from multiple channels including websites and online marketplaces and manage inventory for their retail stores. The solution is an integrated supply chain offering powered by an easy-to-use platform and the FedEx transportation networks.

FedEx is taking on Amazon.com with the new service. Amazon operates Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), which is aimed at small and mid-sized businesses. The service lets businesses store products in Amazon’s fulfillment centers, and the company will pick, pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products.

FedEx Fulfillment is the latest logistics solution from FedEx that helps small and medium-sized businesses achieve profitable, scalable growth through warehousing, fulfillment, packaging, transportation and reverse logistics. The service is backed by a platform that integrates selling channels and manages inventory.

“FedEx Fulfillment is the latest in a series of offerings designed to help our customers succeed as e-commerce continues to grow,” said Carl Asmus, senior vice president, E-Commerce, FedEx Express. “Moving goods efficiently and reliably is what we do best. By teaming up with FedEx Supply Chain and utilizing the world-renowned FedEx networks, customers can focus less on fulfillment and logistics challenges and more on growing their businesses.”

Using the FedEx Fulfillment platform, customers will have complete visibility into their products, giving them an easy way to track items, manage inventory, analyze trends, and make more informed decisions by better understanding shoppers’ spending behaviors.

FedEx Fulfillment has one of the industry’s latest same-day fulfillment cut-off times, two-day ground shipping to the majority of the U.S. population, and the capabilities for a hassle-free returns process.

“FedEx Fulfillment gives small and medium-sized businesses the potential to achieve profitable and scalable growth,” said Ryan Kelly, senior vice president, FedEx Supply Chain. “Online shoppers show deep-rooted loyalty to brands with fast shipments, easy returns, positive customer service experiences and flexible delivery options.”

FedEx Supply Chain, formerly GENCO, provides businesses with a comprehensive suite of integrated logistics solutions, including warehousing, distribution, transportation, e-commerce fulfillment and reverse logistics.