Federman & Sherwood Initiates an Investigation of the Data Breach at Sinai Health System

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ClassAction--Federman & Sherwood, a boutique litigation law firm that has been appointed counsel in several data breach cases, has initiated an investigation into Sinai Health System relating to a data breach. On December 19, 2019 Sinai Health System issued a press release stating it had become aware of a potential data security incident that may have resulted in the inadvertent exposure of some patients’ personal and health information. On October 16, 2019, forensic IT experts determined that patient information could be at risk after an unknown third party gained unauthorized access to two employee email accounts. Sinai identified over 12,500 patients whose personal and health information was stored in the breached email accounts. Patient information that may have been accessed includes names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, health information and/or health insurance information.

