Fauna Secures $25 Million Series A

SAN FRANCISCO — Fauna Inc., developer of a NoSQL database for mission critical data, has completed a $25 million Series A round from top tier VC firms and strategic investors.

Capital One Growth Ventures, the venture capital arm of Capital One, joined GV (formerly Google Ventures), Point72 Ventures, Afore Capital and Costanoa Ventures in the $25M Series A round – the largest-ever for an operational database company. Also participating in this round were consumer Internet conglomerates LINE, NHN and Naver, motivated by a growing need for Fauna’s product offerings within their respective industries.

FaunaDB was founded by former Twitter technical employees. It is the only database on the market built from the ground up to combine a high performance distributed transactional query engine with operational simplicity, global scalability and policy-based security. FaunaDB is infrastructure agnostic and is available for use on-premises as well as a managed cloud service.

“Given Capital One’s leading technology approach, we were eager to collaborate with Fauna and explore the unique and forward-thinking database for the modern enterprise,” said Venkatesh Seetharam, partner with Capital One Growth Ventures. “Fauna equips developers at large enterprises, including banking, with the capabilities to build core services, tools, and other microservices quickly, without sacrificing business needs such as transactionality. We’re looking forward to working alongside Fauna as an investor and being part of the company’s ongoing evolution of the database and cloud industries.”

FaunaDB has a wide range of applications across many industries, from financial services firms that demand ACID-compliant databases for their massive amount of transactions to video game developers. FaunaDB is in active use at global leaders such as NVIDIA, as well as small teams building complex mobile products with hundreds of teams using the FaunaDB Cloud.

“Enterprises need a modern database that is as safe as traditional SQL systems while offering the flexibility of the more recent NoSQL trend,” said Evan Weaver, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Fauna.

Weaver, former Director of Infrastructure at Twitter, and Matt Freels, who was also with the groundbreaking social media platform, built a scalable, mission-critical data service to eliminate the infamous “Fail Whale” screen icon that many users experienced during the first several years of Twitter. Several other former Twitter employees have also joined Fauna.