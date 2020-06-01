BusinessWire

Fastly to Present at Investor Conferences in June 2020

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Fastly to Present at Investor Conferences in June 2020

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of an edge cloud platform, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Joshua Bixby and Chief Financial Officer Adriel Lares will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:


  • BofA Securities 2020 Global Technology Conference on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 12:15 p.m. PT / 3:15 p.m. ET
  • Baird’s 2020 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 9:50 a.m. PT / 12:50 p.m. ET

Webcasts of these presentations will be available on Fastly’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.fastly.com.

About Fastly

Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly’s edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing our customers’ applications as close to their end-users as possible — at the edge of the Internet. The platform is designed to take advantage of the modern internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development. Fastly’s customers include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Vimeo, Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub.

Source: Fastly, Inc.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Maria Lukens
ir@fastly.com

Media Contact:
Elaine Greenberg
press@fastly.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

CrowdStrike Expands Cloud-Native Falcon Platform with New Firewall Management Module

Posted on Author Business Wire

Fall Platform Release delivers an additional module and updates to the Falcon Platform to increase efficiency and enhance protection for customers while reducing complexity
SUNNYVALE, Calif. & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fal.Con UNITE 2019 — CrowdSt…
BusinessWire

NICE Actimize Revolutionizes Trade-Related Surveillance with SURVEIL-X, the Industry’s First AI-Powered, Cloud-Native, True Holistic Solution

Posted on Author Business Wire

NICE Actimize’s next-generation SURVEIL-X solution fundamentally changes surveillance detection to help FSOs detect all forms of risky behavior and better comply with global regulations
HOBOKEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Traditional surveillance technolo…
BusinessWire

Franciscan Health Migrates Epic’s Electronic Healthcare Records to Virtustream’s Mission-Critical Cloud

Posted on Author Business Wire

Move to Virtustream Healthcare Cloud Aims to Help Regional Healthcare Organization Improve Patient Care, Optimize Electronic Healthcare Records Management, Enhance Business Continuity Capabilities and Rethink IT Staffing Models
MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS …