Fastly to Present at Investor Conferences in August 2020

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of a global edge cloud platform, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Joshua Bixby and Chief Financial Officer Adriel Lares will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 9:10 a.m. PT / 12:10 p.m. ET

KeyBanc Capital Markets’ Future of Technology Series on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 10:20 a.m. PT / 1:20 p.m. ET

Webcasts of these presentations will be available on Fastly’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.fastly.com.

About Fastly

Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly’s edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing our customers’ applications as close to their end-users as possible — at the edge of the Internet. The platform is designed to take advantage of the modern internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development. Fastly’s customers include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Vimeo, Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub.

Source: Fastly, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Maria Lukens

ir@fastly.com

Media Contact:

Elaine Greenberg

press@fastly.com