BusinessWire

Fastly to Present at Investor Conferences in August 2020

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Fastly to Present at Investor Conferences in August 2020

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of a global edge cloud platform, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Joshua Bixby and Chief Financial Officer Adriel Lares will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

  • Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 9:10 a.m. PT / 12:10 p.m. ET
  • KeyBanc Capital Markets’ Future of Technology Series on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 10:20 a.m. PT / 1:20 p.m. ET

Webcasts of these presentations will be available on Fastly’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.fastly.com.

About Fastly

Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly’s edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing our customers’ applications as close to their end-users as possible — at the edge of the Internet. The platform is designed to take advantage of the modern internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development. Fastly’s customers include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Vimeo, Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub.

Source: Fastly, Inc.



Contacts

Investor Contact:
Maria Lukens
ir@fastly.com

Media Contact:
Elaine Greenberg
press@fastly.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Neurodiagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market in the US 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Masimo Corp. and Medtronic Plc | Technavio

Posted on Author Business Wire

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Healthcare–Technavio has been monitoring the neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices market in the US since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 443.81 million during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast …
BusinessWire

LCGC Europe Seeks Nominations for 2020 HTC Innovation Award

Posted on Author Business Wire

The award celebrates the innovative work of scientists in the field of hyphenated techniques
CRANBURY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LCGC Europe, a leading multimedia platform of peer-reviewed technical information on the field of chromatography and the sepa…
BusinessWire

Exchange Solutions Inc. Announces Enhanced SaaS Capabilities for Loyalty Platform

Posted on Author Business Wire

BOSTON & TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#customerobsession–Exchange Solutions, a retail loyalty and customer engagement solutions provider, today announced several advancements to their industry leading Loyalty Platform, most notably a next generation clie…