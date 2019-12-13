Fast & Furious Crossroads Speeds Onto PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in May 2020

The immersive new experience that expands the Fast & Furious saga features voiceover performances from Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson—as well as an all-star cast of new crew members

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., Universal Games and Digital Platforms, and Slightly Mad Studios today announced Fast & Furious Crossroads, a team-based, vehicular-heist action game set in the adrenaline-fueled Fast & Furious universe. Coming to PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One, and PC via STEAM®, the game is set to launch in May 2020. The Ninth Chapter in the Fast & Furious film saga hits U.S. theaters May 22, 2020.

Featuring an authentic storyline, and packed with heroes, gadgets, cars and non-stop cinematic-style action, Fast & Furious Crossroads will deliver pulse-pounding gameplay both in single player story mode and a soon-to-be-revealed multiplayer mode.

The Fast & Furious Crossroads story mode expands the Fast & Furious universe—with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson reprising their roles as Dom, Letty, and Roman in an action-packed adventure set across stunning global locations.

Joining the cast are Sonequa Martin-Green (STAR TREK: Discovery, The Walking Dead) and Asia Kate Dillon (BILLIONS, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum).

Players will travel from the streets of exotic locales to the murky world of international espionage, pulling off high-speed heists and stunts as they battle to take down a new threat.

“Fast & Furious remains one of the most beloved franchises of all time and continues to innovate in extraordinary ways,” said Jim Molinets, SVP of Production, Universal Games and Digital Platforms. “Fast & Furious Crossroads is an authentic experience that stays true to the series by amplifying the signature elements that fans love – a star-studded cast, high-stakes story, over-the-top action, deep family ties and, of course, fast cars.”

“We are thrilled to have Fast & Furious Crossroads as a tentpole offering in BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment’s family of titles for 2020,” said Chris Gilbert, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. “The action-packed gameplay, all-star voiceover cast, and authentic Fast & Furious experience continues our mantra of delivering ‘more fun for everyone’ and is an exciting addition to our robust catalogue of entertainment for fans of all ages.”

“As huge fans of the franchise, it’s an honor to be able to expand the Fast & Furious franchise into the world of video games with a brand new story, the introduction of a new crew with ties to beloved characters, and iconic and stunning set pieces,” said Andy Tudor, Chief Creative Officer, Slightly Mad Studios. “With Easter eggs throughout for fans and an intense multiplayer experience, Fast & Furious Crossroads is a thrilling collision course that puts players behind the wheel.”

The announcement trailer for Fast & Furious Crossroads can be found with the following link: https://youtu.be/-09rf4qmtgg

Additional announcement assets can be downloaded at the BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. press room at: https://www.bneapressroom.com

Fast & Furious Crossroads is being developed by Slightly Mad Studios, which was recently acquired by Codemasters, an award-winning British video game developer and publisher, specializing in high-quality racing games. The game will launch in May 2020 for the PlayStation 4 system, Xbox One and STEAM.

About BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., part of BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc., is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for all major video game consoles, iOS, Android, and online platforms. The company is known for creating and publishing many of the industry’s top video game franchises including PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR®, and ACE COMBAT®. BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. is the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime-based video games including NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL Z®, and ONE PIECE®. More information about the company and its products can be found at http://www.bandainamcoent.com or www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS.

About the Fast & Furious Franchise:

Over the course of nine films that have successively stoked passion in an ever-expanding audience and earned nearly $6 billion at the worldwide box office, Universal Pictures’ record-smashing homegrown franchise has become the studio’s most-profitable and longest-running one. Across social media platforms, fan following for the movies and cast has grown into the biggest of any active franchise. On the heels of The Fate of the Furious, which debuted in theaters as the biggest global opening of all time, the blockbuster franchise has expanded to a multitude of offerings – from toys and video games, to an all-new animated series and successfully launched spin-off franchise. The Ninth Chapter in the Fast & Furious saga hits U.S. theaters May 22, 2020.

About Universal Games and Digital Platforms

Universal’s Games and Digital Platforms group leverages the vast portfolio of IP and characters from NBCUniversal. The Games and Digital Platforms group is a business unit of Universal Brand Development, which is chartered with globally expanding the company's intellectual properties, franchises, characters and stories through innovative physical and digital products, content and consumer experiences. The company's extensive portfolio includes properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination Entertainment, DreamWorks Animation, and NBCUniversal cable and television. Universal Brand Development is part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. www.universalbranddevelopment.com

About Slightly Mad Studios

Slightly Mad Studios is the team behind the critically acclaimed GTR® series, Need For Speed® Shift™ & Shift 2 Unleashed®. It has over 10 years of pedigree in racing games, and Project CARS represents the culmination of all that experience and heritage.

Slightly Mad Studios is a Codemasters® company

About Codemasters

Codemasters (AIM:CDM) is an award-winning British videogame developer and publisher with over 30 years of heritage. The company specialises in high quality racing games including DiRT, GRID and the BAFTA award-winning official F1® series of videogames. In November 2019, Codemasters acquired Slightly Mad Studios which is responsible for the critically and commercially successful Project CARS franchise.

Fast & Furious Crossroads

© 2019 Universal City Studios LLC. All Rights Reserved. Game software © 2019 BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe S.A.S. Developed by Slightly Mad Studios Limited. Published and distributed by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. in the Americas.

All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners

Press Release © 2019 BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

