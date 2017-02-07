Faraday Structures Launches Secure Rooms

SAN JOSE — Faraday Structures has formally launched for business and unveiled its initial product offerings including secure rooms that thwart cellular signals to prevent theft of information or unauthorized recordings. This newly formed company encompasses decades of both private and federally funded development into a comprehensive protective shielding solution for an increasingly congested and insecure wireless environment.

Faraday Structures offers electromagnetically protected, physically secured wireless communication environments. “Faraday Shielded” rooms use newly developed, electromagnetically enhanced products that incorporate proprietary technologies that allow customers to physically deny outsiders from accessing wireless communications in their facilities. The Faraday Structures approach is pioneered to create a new paradigm, for both cost and performance, in protecting today’s agencies and enterprise companies against an ever increasing and evolving threat landscape.

“The launch of Faraday Structures consolidates an enormous amount of technology and new product development,” said Dr. Nathan Hansen, Founder and CEO. “We are bringing our solution to market at a time when it is needed more than ever, and our customers will benefit from our end-to-end shielding protection capabilities. Our cost-effective and easily integrated solutions will change the face of the shielding market and cybersecurity.”

The principals of Faraday Structures have already completed multiple installations of shielded facilities. Immediate capabilities and services include consultation, inspection and assessment, installation, testing, Faraday certification, and new product development.