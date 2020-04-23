Faraday Future Appoints Former Nevada Lieutenant Governor Brian Krolicki to Its Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faraday Future (FF), a California-based global shared intelligent mobility eco-system company, today announced the appointment of Brian Krolicki to its five-person Board of Directors. This is one of many steps the company has recently undertaken to help bolster its leadership team, improve corporate governance, and secure funding for the planned delivery of its first ultra-luxury production vehicle (FF 91).

As FF’s first Independent Board Member, Mr. Krolicki will use his years of corporate and public finance knowledge to help oversee corporate audit and compliance requirements and contribute to the Board’s governance, strategy, and oversight responsibilities. His domestic and international experience, as well as his private and public sector expertise, will help position FF in its fundraising activities, upcoming product launches and eventual IPO. Brian was nominated to the Board by FF Global Partners, part of FF’s unique governance structure.

Brian Krolicki is a veteran of the private banking industry and a master of municipal finance. He brings over 20 years working with government and business in China. He began his career on Wall Street, working with high-profile firms such as Smith Barney and Bankers Trust Company. His 24-year career in public service included four election victories to the Nevada Constitutional Offices of Lieutenant Governor and State Treasurer.

Brian is the first person in Nevada history to be term-limited twice. As Lieutenant Governor, Krolicki served as Chairman of the Nevada Commission on Economic Development, Chairman of the Nevada Commission on Tourism, Vice Chairman of the Nevada Department of Transportation, and President of the Nevada State Senate.

Mr. Krolicki previously served as a founding member of FF’s Advisory Board, providing policy, business development and public relations guidance to FF management and its Board of Directors. Brian is a graduate of Stanford University, and currently serves on multiple corporate and non-profit boards.

Said Brian, “The more familiar I become with Faraday Future’s management, workforce, products and vision, the more convinced I am this company can literally change the way people view mobility in the future. I am delighted to play a role in bringing this company and our products to the world.”

“Brian’s well-developed business acumen, contacts and political experience were obvious strengths during his time on the Advisory Board, making his selection as FF’s first Independent Board Member an easy one,” said Dr. Carsten Breitfeld, CEO of FF. “We look forward to his continued guidance, independent thinking and governance experience on the Board.”

Upon his recent appointment as FF’s new Global CEO late last year, Breitfeld stated that leadership changes will be part of a series of key adjustments in strengthening the management team, accelerating product delivery planning, R&D and operational cost reduction, and most importantly, fundraising and strengthening FF’s financing strategy.

FF will kick off its production of the FF 91 in approximately nine months following the closing of successful equity funding. The newly announced FF 81 EV and development preparation for future models and next-generation core technologies will be completed as soon as possible. FF is targeting an IPO within 12-15 months following the conclusion of equity financing.

FF also recently announced the decision to embrace new market opportunities for its comprehensive technologies and products. FF is now offering its innovative resources to other companies so they can take advantage of its intellectual property, unparalleled research, and depth of talent resources.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future (FF) is a California-based global shared intelligent mobility eco-system company. Established in 2014, FF's vision is to create a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem that empowers everyone to move, connect, breathe and live freely.

