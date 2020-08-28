FanDuel Par-A-Dice Sportsbook Debuts in Illinois

Residents and Visitors to Illinois Can Now Place Wagers on the FanDuel Par-A-Dice Sportsbook App

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FanDuel Group today announced the launch of the FanDuel Par-A-Dice Sportsbook app and online experience in Illinois. In partnership with Boyd Gaming, Illinois is the sixth state in the United States where the industry-leading FanDuel Sportsbook online and mobile platform is available. FanDuel is bringing its best-in-class online sports betting experience to sports fans who can now place wagers across professional football, basketball, baseball, golf, MMA, soccer, and tennis with a multitude of betting and payment options available.

The FanDuel Par-A-Dice Sportsbook is available for download via iOS and Android for residents and visitors to Illinois.

“We have been waiting for this day for quite some time,” said Mike Raffensperger, CMO of FanDuel Group. “Sports are back, so we are going to show sports fans in Illinois an innovative sports betting app experience with industry leading promotions and consumer protections that have made FanDuel the #1 sportsbook in the U.S.”

The FanDuel Par-A-Dice Sportsbook in Illinois is simple, secure and convenient, with a number of key features, including:

Industry-leading promotions: Any customer that doesn’t win their first bet is refunded their wager, up to $500. Plus, if you refer a friend, you’ll both get $50 more.

Any customer that doesn’t win their first bet is refunded their wager, up to $500. Plus, if you refer a friend, you’ll both get $50 more. Hometown Heroes: The FanDuel Par-A-Dice Sportsbook will offer markets on hometown teams with extremely generous odds to give new customers More Ways to Win.

The FanDuel Par-A-Dice Sportsbook will offer markets on hometown teams with extremely generous odds to give new customers More Ways to Win. Innovative Spirit: FanDuel was the first US Sportsbook to offer live streaming of sporting events inside a betting app and the first to offer Same Game Parlays, which is the ability to build a parlay utilizing betting markets from the same game.

FanDuel was the first US Sportsbook to offer live streaming of sporting events inside a betting app and the first to offer Same Game Parlays, which is the ability to build a parlay utilizing betting markets from the same game. FanDuel Group’s Account and Wallet Technology: FanDuel Group developed its own account and wallet technology in-house that is the backbone of the new operating system on the FanDuel Par-A-Dice Sportsbook app in Illinois. The FanDuel Par-A-Dice Sportsbook now connects to FanDuel’s popular fantasy sports app, so customers can use fantasy sports and sportsbook winnings interchangeably.

FanDuel Group developed its own account and wallet technology in-house that is the backbone of the new operating system on the FanDuel Par-A-Dice Sportsbook app in Illinois. The FanDuel Par-A-Dice Sportsbook now connects to FanDuel’s popular fantasy sports app, so customers can use fantasy sports and sportsbook winnings interchangeably. Cash Out: FanDuel offers fast, secure payouts enabling customers to withdraw their winnings in as little as 24 hours. The new Cash Out feature allows you to settle a bet for a certain value before the sporting event bet on has finished.

In addition, the FanDuel Par-A-Dice Sportsbook offers a range of payment options, safe and secure banking, lightning fast payouts usually within twenty four hours, 24/7 customer service, and in-game wagering allowing users to bet on live games as they’re being played. FanDuel utilizes its proprietary risk and trading technology that leverages the IGT PlaySports platform. The FanDuel Par-A-Dice Sportsbook also has account protections in place and a global reputation for responsible wagering.

Sports fans in Illinois can download the FanDuel Par-A-Dice Sportsbook app today on iOS and Android or visit https://il.sportsbook.fanduel.com/sports. For more on the FanDuel Sportsbook and sports betting content, follow @FDSportsbook on Twitter.

If You Or Someone You Know Has A Gambling Problem, Crisis Counseling And Referral Services Can Be Accessed By Calling 1-800-GAMBLER

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Betfair US, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across 45 states and 8.5 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company currently operates 1.76 million square feet of casino space, approximately 38,000 gaming machines, 900 table games, more than 11,000 hotel rooms, and 320 food and beverage outlets. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

