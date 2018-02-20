Fandango Sells 30% of Black Panther Tickets

Top superhero opening weekend ticket-seller.

Top February opening weekend ticket-seller.

#4 All-Time Top Preseller (following the last three “Star Wars” movies).

“Our share of the opening weekend box office for ‘Black Panther’ points to Fandango’s comprehensive coverage and ubiquity on all online and mobile devices, as well as social media platforms, wherever fans are discovering movies and looking to buy tickets,” says Fandango President Paul Yanover. “We mobilized our entire portfolio of digital properties to drive ticketing for this blockbuster film, including offering an exclusive poster from Fandango FanShop with a ticketing purchase, to a full suite of ‘Black Panther’ branded movie ticket gift cards, and more. We congratulate the filmmakers and the studio on delivering a groundbreaking superhero movie that keeps audiences coming back again and again.”

According to a Fandango survey of more than 1,000 “Black Panther” moviegoers, 61% are considering repeat viewings of Marvel’s blockbuster.

Fandango offers ticketing to more than 30,000 movie screens in the U.S.