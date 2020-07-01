Faisal Hossain Named First Medidata Founders’ Scholarship Award Winner

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, is pleased to announce Faisal Hossain as its first Founders’ Scholarship Award Winner. Hossain was chosen by an executive-level committee that evaluated each applicant’s ability to apply technology to solve real-world problems and their commitment to making the world a better place. He will receive a $20,000 tuition grant and participate in Medidata’s 2020 summer internship program as an Applications Engineer Intern.

Medidata established the Founders’ Scholarship last fall to help commemorate its 20th anniversary and reaffirm its commitment to new ideas and innovation. This effort – intended to help advance the career aspirations of college students in pursuit of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) careers – is a key component of Medidata’s five-year goal to reach 15,000 students through investments in education.

“ We are very excited to have Faisal join us as the inaugural Founders’ Scholarship recipient,” said Tarek Sherif, co-founder and co-CEO, Medidata. “ We look forward to seeing how his leadership, character, and growing skills will help us to advance life sciences technology. I know the Medidata community joins me in congratulating Faisal and welcoming him to our family this summer.”

Hossain, a junior computer science major at the University of Georgia, has held several software and web development internships before joining Medidata. He also participated in All Star Code’s summer intensive, where young men of color develop skills needed to succeed in a technological world; Medidata has been a sponsor since 2018. In addition, Hossain developed a COVID-19 web app, followcoronavirus.com, which features an interactive globe with every country’s active cases, deaths, and recovered counts.

During his Medidata internship, Hossain will be supporting the software engineering team to create cloud-based, high quality, high performing web applications to help clients create life-changing drugs and medical devices.

The Founders’ Scholarship and support of STEM education are part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Diversity initiative at Medidata. These initiatives also include Access for All, creating an environment where all patients can have access to treatment with a focus on diversity in clinical trials; Patient Advocacy, and Rare Disease, creating an inclusive environment through our belonging and diversity initiatives. Medidata’s CSR programs are designed to make a difference in the lives of patients and researchers and are part of Medidata’s mission to power smarter treatments and healthier people.

Medidata is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization.

About Medidata

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, creating hope for millions of patients. Medidata helps generate the evidence and insights to help pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostics companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk, and optimize outcomes. More than one million registered users across 1,400 customers and partners access the world's most-used platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), is headquartered in New York City and has offices around the world to meet the needs of its customers. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata, The Operating System for Life SciencesTM.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual experience twins of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 270,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, EXALEAD, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société européenne” (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

