FairWarning Drug Diversion Intelligence Helps Customers Outsmart Diverters

CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FairWarning, the proven leader in protecting the privacy of people and organizations by securing their most sensitive data is helping healthcare customers increase visibility into their drug diversion activity by detecting and remediating cases of drug diversion in real-time. Powered by AI, FairWarning’s analytics, reports and managed services help spot compromised security, policy issues, or other anomalous behavior that signals medication divergence.

Drug diversions cost the healthcare industry around $70 billion each year. Instead of relying on traditional systems for tracking medications, which is manual and time consuming, healthcare facilities are now leveraging FairWarning Drug Diversion Intelligence which monitors 100% of daily transactions in order to detect anomalous behavior such as unusual access of controlled substances, medication access after termination and inventory discrepancies.

“The unfortunate reality is that drug diversion is a national crisis with incidents on the rise,” said Kara Earle, senior drug diversion specialist at FairWarning. “With between 10-15% of healthcare workers misusing drugs at least once throughout their career, an effective drug diversion program needs to be a top concern for all healthcare facilities. We aim to act as an extension of our customers’ organizations by helping them identify the who, when, what and how of drug diversion within their facilities and proactively assess cases while preventing harm to patients, families and employees.”

In today’s COVID-19 environment, healthcare facilities are tasked with more critical work than ever before. By having access to Drug Diversion Intelligence, customers often find they have more time during the day to focus on the most pressing activities, especially those related to the pandemic. With the onset of COVID-19, new ways of drug diversion have surfaced on top of what was an already growing issue in the industry. In addition to traditional medications such as fentanyl and morphine, new drugs such as hydroxychloroquine are also being diverted by medical staff, caregivers and even family members.

Additional benefits and capabilities of FairWarning Drug Diversion Intelligence include:

Integration with multiple types of clinical, pharmacy and employee systems to provide comprehensive access explanations and increase the response to potential incidents

Automatic documentation of potentially inappropriate access

Ability to easily view alarming behaviors of potentially inappropriate use

Use of machine learning to identify anomalous behavior and allow for scaling monitoring programs

Personalized and flexible approach by pairing each customer with a dedicated drug diversion specialist to provide custom reporting

“FairWarning’s Drug Diversion Intelligence allows our team at Mount Sinai to monitor critical information in real-time, drastically improving our operational efficiency,” said Lucy Cannizzaro, Associate Director of Administration and Director of Pharmacy at Mount Sinai. “We rely on their analysts to help us by performing reviews so we can focus on escalating higher priority alerts to the pharmacy team, giving us time back into our day. The software also helps us learn a lot about actual behaviors and whether staff are complying with policies. Many of these monitoring activities typically took a long time in the past, but with FairWarning we can approach diversion in a multidisciplinary way with better accountability.”

