Fairfax County EDA President and CEO Victor Hoskins Honored with Regional Award for Collaborative Leadership

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA), was honored December 11 by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) with the Ronald Kirby Award for Collaborative Leadership. The award recognizes non-elected government executives who work collaboratively with elected officials, stakeholders, and their communities to shape a better region.

COG presented Hoskins, the former director of Arlington (Va.) Economic Development, and Stephanie Landrum, president and CEO of the Alexandria (Va.) Economic Development Partnership with Kirby awards for their collaboration that secured Amazon’s second headquarters for Northern Virginia. Amazon announced its decision in November 2018.

The Kirby Award is presented in the memory of Ron Kirby, COG’s director of transportation planning from 1987 to 2013. It is one of COG’s three highest honors.

Hoskins is a leading proponent of regional cooperation to achieve strategic goals. On behalf of the FCEDA, he collaborated with nine other jurisdictions to form the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance, which was launched in September to market Northern Virginia jointly outside the region.

In remarks to the audience of regional elected and appointed officials, Hoskins said he believes collaboration must be encouraged throughout the Washington area to achieve further economic success. “My vision is to see this region united because that is the only way to win a global competition,” he said.

Hoskins joined the FCEDA in August 2019. He led Arlington Economic Development for five years. He also previously served as deputy mayor of planning and economic development for the District of Columbia.

Other members of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance are the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership, Arlington County, City of Fairfax, City of Falls Church, Fauquier County, Loudoun County, City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park and the Prince William County Department of Economic Development.

