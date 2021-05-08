Facebook Says Workplace Has 7 Million Subscribers

Facebook announced that its Workplace software for companies has 7 million paid subscribers, a 40% increase over the past year.

Growth has been boosted by the pandemic which has more employees working remotely. Workplace now has features like live communication and real-time video and the ability to connect with Groups and News Feed.

Workplace customers include Virgin Atlantic, Walmart, Telefónica, BT, Booking.com, Deliveroo, AstraZeneca, Starbucks and Save the Children.

Businesses pay $4 to $8 per month to use Workplace per employee.

CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg posted the following about Workplace on his Facebook page:

“We built Workplace as an internal version of Facebook to run our own company, and it was so useful we started letting other organizations use it too, including everyone from Spotify to Starbucks to the World Health Organization. More companies are starting to use our virtual reality tools for work as well, and I’m excited to build more new ways for people to work together that weren’t possible before.”