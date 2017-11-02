Facebook Reports $10.3 Billion in Revenues

MENLO PARK — Facebook reported revenues of $10.3 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. Revenues were up 47% from a year ago. Net income was $4.7 billion.
The company said mobile ad revenue was 88% of all advertising revenue, up from 84% last year.
“Our community continues to grow and our business is doing well,” said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO. “But none of that matters if our services are used in ways that don’t bring people closer together. We’re serious about preventing abuse on our platforms. We’re investing so much in security that it will impact our profitability. Protecting our community is more important than maximizing our profits.”
Facebook reported Daily Active Users of 1.37 billion on average for September 2017, an increase of 16% year-over-year. Monthly Active Users were 2.07 billion for September 30, 2017, an increase of 16%.
The number of employees working at Facebook has skyrocketed during the past year. Total headcount was 23,165 as of September 30, 2017, an increase of 47%.
Facebook reported cash available of $38.2 billion at the end of the quarter.