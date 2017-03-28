Facebook Debuts Snapchat-Like Camera Effects

Facebook announced it is rolling out a new camera app with effects and two additional ways to share the photos and videos you take. The features are similar to Snapchat, which went public last month.

Camera Effects: Let Your Camera do the Talking

Starting this week on iOS and Android, you can tap on the camera icon on the top left corner of the Facebook app or swipe right from News Feed to try out the new in-app camera. The Facebook camera is packed with dozens of effects like masks, frames and interactive filters that you can apply to your photos and videos. Reactive effects let you interact with dynamic objects— like falling snow—and style effects apply an artistic filter to your video in real time, letting you turn your everyday selfie into a Picasso-style work of art.

Facebook says it is also partnering with brands to create masks for upcoming movies Alien: Covenant, Despicable Me 3, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Power Rangers, Smurfs: The Lost Villageand Wonder Woman.

Additionally, Facebook plans to include guest art from visual artists like Douglas Coupland and Hattie Stewart. The company plans to regularly refresh the creative effects in the camera to give you fun new effects to explore.

Stories: Show Friends What You’re Up To

The Instagram community has shown that it can be fun to share things that disappear after a day, so in the main Facebook app the company is also introducing Facebook Stories, which lets you share multiple photos and videos as part of a visual collection atop News Feed. Your friends can view photos or videos your story for 24 hours, and stories won’t appear on your Timeline or in News Feed unless you post them there, too.

To add to your story, tap on the “Your Story” icon in the Stories bar at the top of News Feed. Direct: Easily Share With Exactly Who You Want

In addition to sharing to your Story, you may want to share your photos and videos with specific friends. Facebook has added Direct, an option that’s designed for sharing individual photos and videos with specific friends for a limited time.

When you send a photo or video via Direct, your friends will be able to view it once and replay it or write a reply. Once the conversation on the photo or video ends, the content is no longer visible in Direct. Over the coming months, the company says it will introduce new ways for the Facebook community to create their own frames and effects that can be used on any photo or video created with the new Facebook camera. The goal is for the camera to be a home to hundreds of dynamic and fun effects that give you new ways to connect with friends, family, and your community.