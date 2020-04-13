Facebook Launches Desktop Video App for Messenger

Facebook has launched a Messenger app for MacOS and Windows so you can video chat on your computer and stay connected with friends and family all over the world.

Now more than ever, people are using technology to stay in touch with the people they care about, even when physically apart. Over the past month, Facebook says it has seen an over 100% increase in people using their desktop browser for audio and video calling on Messenger. Now with apps for MacOS and Windows, the best of Messenger is coming to desktop, including unlimited and free group video calls.

Here are some features of the new app: