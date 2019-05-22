Facebook Boosting Contractor Pay to $20

Facebook said it plans to boost minimum pay for contract workers from $15 to $20 an hour starting in the middle of 2020 due to higher cost of living. However, the increase only applies to workers in San Francisco, New York and Washington, D.C. In Seattle, pay will be boosted to $18 an hour.

In 2015, Facebook introduced a $15 minimum wage for U.S. contractors; a minimum 15 paid days off for holidays, sick time and vacation; and, for new parents that don’t receive paid leave, a $4,000 new child benefit that gives them the flexibility to take paid parental leave.

Since 2016, Facebook has also required vendors in the US to provide comprehensive healthcare to all of their employees assigned to Facebook.

For workers in the US that review content on Facebook, the company will be raising wages even higher since it’s a more difficult and stressful job. Facebook plans to pay at least $22 per hour to all employees of its vendor partners based in the Bay Area, New York City and Washington, D.C.; $20 per hour to those living in Seattle; and $18 per hour in all other metro areas in the US.

Facebook says it will offer more resources for content reviewers. All content reviewers — whether full-time employees or those employed by partner companies — have access to well-being and resiliency resources. This includes onsite trained professionals for individual and group counseling. And as with all people doing contract work for Facebook, content reviewers also have comprehensive health care benefits.