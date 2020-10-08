F5 to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings on October 26, 2020; Will Host Virtual Analyst and Investor Meeting on November 18, 2020

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) today announced it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results on Monday, October 26, 2020 following the market close. F5 also announced it will host its Analyst and Investor Meeting virtually, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Access details for both events follows.

Q4 and Fiscal Year 2020 Webcast / Call Access

In conjunction with its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results announcement on October 26, 2020, F5 will host a live conference call and webcast to review the quarter’s results beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET. The live webcast will be accessible via the investor relations section of F5’s website and can also be accessed as follows:

Dial (833) 714-0927 (US & Canada) or +1 (778) 560-2886 (International)

Meeting ID: 6055259

Please call in 5 minutes prior to the 4:30 p.m. ET scheduled start time to ensure a proper connection

Q4 & Fiscal Year 2020 Webcast / Call Replay Information Replay Via Webcast: Access via the investor relations section of F5’s website Available until January 25, 2021 Replay Via Phone: (800) 585-8367 (US & Canada) or +1 (416) 621-4642 (International) Meeting ID: 6055259 Available October 26, 2020 through October 27, 2020

Analyst and Investor Meeting

F5’s virtual Analyst and Investor Meeting program will run from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. All attendees are required to preregister to access the live event. For more information, please visit the Events page in the investor relations section of F5’s website.

Analyst and Investor Meeting Replay

An archived version of the Analyst and Investor Meeting webcast will be available via the Events page in the investor relations section of F5’s website following the conclusion of the live event.

