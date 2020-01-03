Ezlo Innovation Recognized With 2020 IoT Breakthrough Award

Ezlo Atom Home Hub Wins IoT Innovation Award for Consumer Product of the Year

CLIFTON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IoT--Ezlo Innovation, a global leader in the development of smart solutions for homes and businesses, today announced that its smart home hub, the Atom, has been named the IoT Innovation Award Consumer Product of the Year from IoT Breakthrough. The annual award program recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market.

As the smallest, most affordable smart home hub on the market, the Ezlo Atom represents the next generation of home control, offering consumers control over devices like lights, switches, sensors, door locks, thermostats and more via a single app or voice control. Priced at $29.95, the Atom is half the price of other popular smart home hubs while still being packed with the power to deliver a complete smart home experience.

“We have taken price off the table as a blocker for home automation,” said Mark Samuel, CEO of Ezlo Innovation. “The Atom provides an array of smart home capabilities in a small, familiar package, and it works with voice control to further simplify control for consumers. Our goal is to make home automation accessible to everyone, and the 2020 IoT Breakthrough Award is a great acknowledgment of our vision.”

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize innovators, leaders, and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,700 nominations from companies around the world.

“While edge devices like speakers and TVs sometimes receive the attention in today’s smart home market, Ezlo is 'breaking through' with a completely new approach in the Smart Home Hub market,” said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. “The Ezlo Atom offers consumers so much for so little, and we are thrilled to recognize it in this year’s program. We extend a hearty congratulations to the Ezlo team on their well-deserved industry recognition and success with their 'breakthrough' Atom product.”

The Atom, and other Ezlo devices, will be on display next week at CES in booth 41917 at the Sands Convention Center. For more information about Ezlo Innovation and the Atom, visit www.ezlo.com.

About Ezlo Innovation

Ezlo Innovation delivers best-in-class connected solutions to homes and businesses on a global scale. Its family of brands, which includes Vera, MiOS, Fortrezz, and Centralite, has nearly 50 combined years of experience in the home automation and IoT markets. Ezlo delivers home control products and services both directly to homeowners and through a global dealer network, and their white-labeled B2B solutions are being used by businesses across categories like wellness, insurance, security, energy, and property management. Ezlo is headquartered in Clifton, New Jersey, with offices in Ukraine, Romania, and Colombia. Learn more at www.ezlo.com.

