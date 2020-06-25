Eyelit’s Integrated Manufacturing Execution System (MES) and Automation Solution Selected by Another Fortune 100 Company

Eyelit to accelerate New Product Introductions (NPI) and Industry 4.0

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eyelit Inc., a manufacturing software provider for visibility, control, and coordination of manufacturing operations, announced today that a Fortune 100 Company is deploying the Eyelit MES™ suite at multiple locations.

The company is focused on fast R&D to get new photonics products to market. Concurrent implementations are underway at a greenfield site in the United States and in Europe. Planning is in process to deploy additional modules, including tool automation as new process and metrology tools arrive to expand production.

The ease and speed of configuration of product and process models in Eyelit’s MES were significant factors in their selection. In addition to the core Eyelit MES, additional key modules being implemented include IP Shield (for advanced intellectual property protection), and Special Processing/SWR for special work requests and experimentation. Eyelit’s Asset Management and SPC modules are also being deployed. The automation portion of the project will utilize Eyelit’s EquipmentConnect, and FactoryConnect software for bi-directional tool communications and control. Eyelit’s Automated Data Services will enable file-based communications with various tools and data sources.

“We are seeing more MES and automation deployments in R&D environments to speed up cycles of learning and to help reduce time to market for new products. Industry 4.0 and Smart Factory programs are now reaching into R&D sites as well,” stated Dan Estrada, Eyelit’s Vice-President of Sales and Marketing. “Despite COVID-19, Eyelit’s Enterprise customers continue to invest and expand their use of Eyelit. This customer has already purchased a third Eyelit instance for discrete assembly use.”

About Eyelit Inc. (www.eyelit.com)

Eyelit Inc. is the leader in Automation, Manufacturing Execution and Quality Management (MES and QMS) solutions for visibility, control, and coordination of manufacturing operations for the aerospace & defense, electronics, life sciences, medical device, semiconductor, and solar industries. Eyelit uniquely delivers a broad set of manufacturing solutions, including Asset Management (Semi E10, SEMI PV2-0709), Dispatching, Factory Integration (Automation), Manufacturing Execution (MES/MOM), Recipe Management, Supply Chain Management, Quality Management (CAPA/OCAP/SPC/APC/RMA), and Business Process Management, that enable its customers to rapidly and cost-effectively optimize production and company processes.

With exceptional customer service, Eyelit has time and again proven that superior, innovative technology can maximize efficiency and value. More than 50 leading companies, including austriamicrosystems, CEA-Leti, eMagin, Innovative Micro Technology (IMT), LFoundry, Murata Electronics Oy, Northrop Grumman Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, PerkinElmer, Raytheon Company, Skyworks Solutions, TowerJazz, Tower Partners Semiconductor Co. Ltd., and multiple global 50 companies rely on Eyelit as a trusted software partner. Follow Eyelit on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Eyelit Inc.

Kiran Chattha

Tel: +1 905 502 6184

info@eyelit.com