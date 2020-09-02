EY Names REQ’s CEO Tripp Donnelly an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Finalist

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#EOY2020--Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Tripp Donnelly, CEO and Founder of REQ was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Mid-Atlantic Award finalist. Now in its 34th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors entrepreneurial business leaders whose ambitions deliver innovation, growth, and prosperity as they build and sustain successful businesses that transform our world. Donnelly was selected as a finalist by a panel of independent judges.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria, including overcoming adversity; financial performance; societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

“Our mantra at REQ is ‘Own What’s Next,’ and this recognition is a true reflection of that mindset, as our team continues to grow and innovate with an eye towards the future,” said Donnelly. “Over 12 years, we have stood out in a number of dynamic industries by recruiting the best talent, developing cutting-edge technologies, and perfecting strategic tradecraft under a wide range of market conditions. I am proud of our success and honored to be named a finalist.”

A leading digital marketing and brand management company, REQ outpaces changes in today’s rapidly evolving media landscape by bringing brand marketing, reputation management, advocacy, and business results to new heights. It delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions and technologies that define, connect, and protect brands - serving brands, global companies and leaders in technology, healthcare, government, real estate, hospitality, retail, and finance. Donnelly founded the company in Washington DC and has led the company through four acquisitions to a national footprint that includes offices in five U.S. cities. The company has been named to both the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists as one of the fastest-growing companies in America and has received over 200 creative, performance, and workplace awards.

Award winners will be announced through a special virtual event in early October and will join a lifelong community of esteemed Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. This year, unstoppable entrepreneurs who have provided extraordinary support for their communities, employees, and others during the COVID-19 crisis will also be recognized for their courage, resilience, and ingenuity.

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Kauffman Foundation.

In the Mid-Atlantic region, sponsors also include Platinum Sponsor PNC and Gold Sponsors Cooley, DLA Piper, Kelly Benefit Strategies, the Washington Business Journal and the Baltimore Business Journal.

