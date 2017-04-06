EY Names New Managing Partners in Silicon Valley

Accounting firm Ernst & Young LLP has announced the appointments of Joe Muscat to Managing Partner of its Redwood Shores office and Ibi Krukrubo to Managing Partner of its San Jose office. Muscat and Krukrubo will be responsible for maintaining high-performing client-serving teams, developing EY’s people, fostering a strong culture of exceptional client service, and furthering strong relationships with community, government and business leaders in the Silicon Valley.

Ernst & Young has more than 1,900 employees in its San Francisco, San Jose and Redwood Shores offices.

Muscat succeeds Dianne Glynn, who will resume a full-time client focus serving a growing roster of tech-enabled emerging companies. Muscat, who is the former West Growth Markets Leader and an Assurance Partner at Ernst & Young LLP, has been with the firm for nearly three decades and has extensive experience serving innovative and high-growth entrepreneurial clients in the cleantech, life science and technology industries. Muscat has helped some of the world’s most admired brands complete successful high-profile public offerings, collaborations, acquisitions and private placements through their growth lifecycle — from their initial incorporation to international expansions and market leadership.

Krukrubo succeeds Kailesh Karavadra, who will transition into his new role as the firm’s West Growth Markets Leader, with a refined focus on continuing the firm’s legacy as the leader in taking companies public and recognizing the world’s most exceptional entrepreneurs through the Entrepreneur Of The Year® program. Krukrubo is an Assurance Partner and has extensive experience serving market-leading tech clients — from Fortune 500 multinationals to high-growth startups — and is one of the youngest professionals to assume the Managing Partner role.

“Joe and Ibi are exceptional leaders and I am confident that they’ll thrive in their new roles and build on the impressive legacies of their predecessors,” said Kay Matthews, Ernst & Young LLP West Region Managing Partner. “Their commitment to building a better working world and deep experience working with high-growth entrepreneurs and leading technology companies will serve our clients and the Silicon Valley community well.”

Muscat and Krukrubo are also deeply committed to creating social impact in their local communities. Muscat is the board co-chair for the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) Bay Area, which helps young people from underserved communities stay in school, recognize business opportunities and plan for successful futures. Krukrubo is a strong champion of diversity and inclusion initiatives and currently serves on the EY West Region Black Professional Network Steering Committee, the EY Diversity and Inclusiveness Council, the board of the Oakland Museum of California and is a member of the National Association of Black Accountants.

“I’m enthused to lead our Redwood City office and to work closely with highly innovative and entrepreneurial clients,” said Muscat. “We have been advising and guiding entrepreneurs in the West for the past five decades, supporting innovators as they grow great ideas into global brands and I’m looking forward to continuing and building on this legacy of exceptional client service.”

“San Jose is a dynamic place to be right now and we’re fortunate to work with the top innovators and game changers who are driving growth here and around the world,” said Krukrubo. “I’m honored to lead our office of more than 950 people who are trusted by our clients to advise them on their most complex business issues, and I’m looking forward to continuing to foster an inclusive culture where all of our professionals thrive.”

Muscat earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Santa Clara University and currently resides in Redwood City with his two children. Krukrubo earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from The Ohio State University and resides in Danville with his wife and daughter. Muscat and Krukrubo are Certified Public Accountants licensed to practice in California and members of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).