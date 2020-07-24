ExtraHop Named Innovative Security Solution for Financial Institutions

Annual List Recognizes Standout Companies in Threat Management, Data Governance and Cloud Security

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Award--ExtraHop, the leader in cloud-native network detection and response, today announced that FinTech Global named ExtraHop to its annual CyberTech100 list, which highlights the top solution providers that are shaping the future of information security. More than 1,000 companies were evaluated by a panel of industry experts and analysts who recognized ExtraHop for its ability to help financial institutions investigate threats, ensure the availability of critical applications, and secure their investments in cloud.

Today’s consumers trust and expect financial institutions to protect their most sensitive data. Yet at the same time, rising consumer desire for convenient access via technologies like mobile banking greatly increases the potential attack surface and exposure to security risks. Financial organizations rely on ExtraHop to help them proactively detect and defend against threats in order to safeguard customer data and trust.

Investment in cybersecurity is one of the fastest-growing sectors within the financial services industry, growing 14 times since 2014 to reach $3.4 billion last year, according to data from research firm FinTech Global. Amid this surge, the CyberTech100 was developed to help financial executives identify the latest security solutions that will have a lasting impact on the industry. The full list of companies can be viewed at www.CyberTech100.com.

In 2020, ExtraHop was also recognized on the Forbes AI 50 list, on Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces list, for two InfoSec Awards by Cyber Defense Magazine, and as a Security Industry Innovator by SC Media.

ExtraHop Reveal(x) provides complete visibility, real-time threat detection, and intelligent response capabilities across on-premises, cloud, and remote environments. Try out the interactive demo to learn more.

About ExtraHop

ExtraHop delivers cloud-native network detection and response to secure the hybrid enterprise. Our breakthrough approach applies advanced machine learning to all cloud and network traffic to provide complete visibility, real-time threat detection, and intelligent response. With this approach, we give the world's leading enterprises including The Home Depot, Liberty Global and Caesars Entertainment the perspective they need to rise above the noise to detect threats, ensure the availability of critical applications, and secure their investment in cloud. To experience the power of ExtraHop, explore our interactive online demo or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

