ExtraHop Honored as a Best Place to Work in IT

Annual Ranking from IDG Insider Pro and Computerworld Recognizes Excellence and Quality of IT Workplaces

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Extrahop--ExtraHop, the leader in cloud-native network detection and response, today announced IDG’s Insider Pro and Computerworld have honored the company on their 2020 Best Places to Work in IT list. ExtraHop is ranked number eight among small organizations with 1,000 or fewer U.S. employees.

“ExtraHop is an exceptional place to work first and foremost because of our people — who are passionate about contributing to a culture of curiosity and innovation,” said John Matthews, CIO at ExtraHop. “The recent surge in remote work and cloud usage has underscored the criticality of both IT and security teams to the broader business. I’m incredibly proud of the agility and ingenuity our team has displayed as they continue to support and protect the business during this unique time.”

ExtraHop is driven by its commitment to foster a collaborative work environment in which employees have access to learning and development opportunities to accelerate their careers. The annual ranking of the top 100 workplaces for technology professionals is based on company offerings, including benefits, career development opportunities, training, and retention along with extensive survey responses from employees.

“As technology continues to evolve more rapidly than ever, attracting and retaining top IT talent to research, deploy and maintain that technology has never been more important or more challenging,” said Mark Lewis, VP Audience Development at IDG’s Insider Pro. “Companies that have earned a spot on the Insider Pro and Computerworld 2020 Best Place to Work in IT list share a common denominator: They create an environment that not only rewards workers with competitive compensation and benefits, but they also foster a spirit of diversity, social responsibility, training and innovation.”

The Best Places to Work in IT list can be viewed at IDGInsiderPro.com and Computerworld.com.

ExtraHop has been recognized on other major industry lists this year, including Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplace, Forbes AI 50, and Puget Sound Business Journal’s Largest Cloud Computing Companies.

About ExtraHop

ExtraHop delivers cloud-native network detection and response to secure the hybrid enterprise. Our breakthrough approach applies advanced machine learning to all cloud and network traffic to provide complete visibility, real-time threat detection, and intelligent response. With this approach, we give the world's leading enterprises including The Home Depot, Liberty Global and Caesars Entertainment the perspective they need to rise above the noise to detect threats, ensure the availability of critical applications, and secure their investment in cloud. To experience the power of ExtraHop, explore our interactive online demo or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

© 2020 ExtraHop Networks, Inc., Reveal(x), Reveal(x) 360, Reveal(x) Enterprise, and ExtraHop are registered trademarks or marks of ExtraHop Networks, Inc.

Mentha Benek

ExtraHop

206-787-8417

pr@extrahop.com