Experity Announces Acquisition of Calibrater Health

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Experity, the leading provider of clinical and practice management software to the urgent care space, today announced that it has acquired Calibrater Health, a leader in feedback management solutions. The acquisition enables Experity to strategically expand its industry-leading patient engagement offering with reputation management capabilities tailor-made to meet the needs and demands of the rapidly growing urgent care industry.

The patient experience is top priority for providers in the urgent care space. While a positive experience largely depends on efficient and seamless care delivery, equally important are clinics’ patient engagement and reputation management capabilities designed specifically for the urgent care industry. Calibrater Health’s feedback management technology contributes to a seamless patient experience through:

Reputation management

AI-powered issue tracking

Text-based patient surveys

Net promoter score (NPS)

Team scorecards and engagement

Performance insights

In combination with Experity’s intuitively designed workflows and critical load-balance and reporting capabilities, the new features will deliver a more robust patient engagement platform. As a result, clinics can provide a smoother patient experience from the patient’s initial online search, to post-visit follow-up, to their future urgent care visits.

“Delivering a positive patient experience is the lifeblood of the urgent care market, so joining forces with a leader in feedback management like Calibrater Health is the right step in Experity’s continued growth,” said David Stern, CEO of Experity. “The urgent care industry continues to redefine what the patient experience can look like. We are committed to evolving alongside our providers to ensure that we will always meet their needs.”

A seamless patient experience requires connected, integrated technology. However, urgent care clinics have traditionally had to rely on multiple, disparate platforms to get all the functionalities needed to manage the various elements of the business. This acquisition fully integrates crucial technological functionalities and data collected across all workflows within an urgent care business, including patient feedback and clinical data.

“Joining two leaders with different areas of expertise in urgent care technology brings immense value to urgent care providers who are tired of having to work across disconnected technology platforms and vendors to get what they need,” said Tim Dybvig, CEO of Calibrater Health. “With this integration, clinics using Experity or Calibrater solutions now have all the capabilities and insights they need in one interface to provide a truly seamless patient experience.”

To learn more about the new offerings, visit experityhealth.com for the latest news and updates from the company.

About Experity

Experity is a dynamic HIT company that provides integrated technology solutions to more than 4,000 on-demand healthcare practices, primary care clinics, diagnostic testing centers, and health systems nationwide. With a mission to power patient-centered care, the company’s complete suite of software and services includes EMR and PM, patient engagement, teleradiology, business intelligence, consulting, and billing solutions. The company was formed through the merger of the leaders in urgent care technology, DocuTAP and Practice Velocity. A Warburg Pincus portfolio company, Experity is a fast-paced, high-growth company committed to improving on-demand healthcare for everyone. Visit experityhealth.com.

