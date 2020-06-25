Executives from Siemens, Qualcomm and Samsung Join Si2 Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silicon Integration Initiative, a leading research and development joint venture that provides standard interoperability solutions for semiconductor design tools, announced today the election of its 2020-2021 board of directors.

Joining the Si2 board this year are:

— Juan C. Rey, vice president of Engineering, Mentor, a Siemens Business

— Pankaj Kukkal, vice president, EDA, Emulation and Post-Silicon Engineering, Qualcomm Technologies

— Jung Yun Choi, corporate vice president, Electronics Design Technology, Samsung Electronics

Re-elected board members are:

— Vic Kulkarni, vice president and chief strategist, Ansys

— Stanley Krolikoski, fellow, Ecosystems, Cadence Design Systems

— Richard Trihy, vice president, Design Enablement, GLOBALFOUNDRIES

— Roger Carpenter, hardware engineer, Google

— Leon Stok, vice president, Electronic Design Automation Technologies, IBM

— Rahul Goyal, vice president, Intel Corp., director, R&D Strategic Enablement

— David DeMaria, corporate vice president, Strategic Initiatives and Market Intelligence, Synopsys

— Keith Green, distinguished member of the technical staff, Texas Instruments

The Si2 board represents leading semiconductor manufacturers and foundries, fabless companies and EDA software providers. Si2’s key programs include: OpenAccess—a standard application programming interface and reference source code for the design database used by all major chip design software suppliers; and the Compact Model Coalition, which selects and supports industry-standard SPICE simulation models.

About Si2

Founded in 1988, Si2 provides standard interoperability solutions for semiconductor design tools. All Si2 activities are carried out under the auspices of The National Cooperative Research and Production Act of 1993, the fundamental law that defines R&D joint ventures and offers them a large measure of protection against federal antitrust laws.

