Executech Announces Acquisition of USPCNET, Phoenix-Based MSP

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Executech, a leading IT services provider, announced today the acquisition of USPCNET, a full-service IT support provider serving the larger Phoenix, Arizona, area. USPCNET has been providing friendly and quality IT services to Arizona businesses for over 16 years.

USPCNET employees will join the Executech team to expand the company’s footprint into the Phoenix area. Elias Kousoulas, CEO of USPCNET, is remaining in his role as the leader of the team in the Arizona region.

“We are excited to welcome USPCNET employees and clients into the Executech family. Elias and the entire team have an amazing track record of client success that we are happy to support and help grow,” said DJ Dorff, CEO of Executech.

USPCNET clients and employees will benefit greatly from this new partnership that brings an added geographical reach, more training and technical resources for employees, and access to expanded technology solutions such as cybersecurity and cloud services. Clients will continue to receive the same level of knowledgeable and trusted service they have come to expect from USPCNET.

“We are thrilled to be joining Executech and begin growing the brand with current and future clients here in Arizona,” said Elias. “Executech brings an added level of depth to our technical capabilities and we’re excited about the future of our partnership together. We see this as a great opportunity to do more for our clients and our employees.”

This acquisition is the fourth major acquisition by Executech in the past 12 months. Executech continues to pursue acquisition opportunities with companies that emphasize a culture of client success and employee development.

About Executech

Executech (www.executech.com) is a premier IT services provider. Founded in 1999, Executech provides enterprise-quality IT to small and medium-sized organizations across the West. Executech is defined by its people, and every client is served by a team of dedicated consultants. Executech’s success is dependent on providing its clients with superior customer service. For any need or situation, Executech is an elite partner in delivering the best IT services, products, and support.

