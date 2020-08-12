 Exchange Solutions Partners with Harry Rosen to Optimize Sartoria Recognition Program

BOSTON & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#customerobsession--Exchange Solutions, a personalized loyalty solutions provider, today announced a new partnership with Harry Rosen, the leading high-end men’s clothing retailer in Canada. Exchange Solutions will be integrating with Harry Rosen’s existing loyalty platform in order to optimize their Sartoria Recognition Program. The Sartoria Recognition Program offers free membership and features several redemption benefits including dollars off at time of purchase and curated, exclusive experiences and offers.

Specifically, Exchange Solutions will be enhancing the program to deliver additional value for Sartoria members with a more personalized and dynamic experience beyond what they access today. Integration with the Exchange Solutions PlatformTM will allow Harry Rosen to improve earn and redemption promotion management efficiency, drive member engagement and personalized offers, and improve the overall member experience, all while minimizing disruption to their existing infrastructure.

“Helping retailers achieve heightened value and engagement with their member base is at the heart of everything we do,” said Xavier Torres, Vice President of Sales at Exchange Solutions. “Our newest partnership with Harry Rosen enables us to continue to optimize shopping experiences for every consumer in ways they find valuable. The entire team is proud to work with such an illustrious brand and we look forward to launching very soon.”

Upon launch of these program enhancements, Harry Rosen will be able to offer its members a broader assortment of offer types powered by Exchange Solutions’ ES Loyalty product. Offers will be showcased in an easy to access “offer gallery” available in each member profile on harryrosen.com and via enhanced email communications Sartoria members receive today. All offers will be personalized for each member, be efficiently managed by Harry Rosen support staff through Exchange Solutions’ client facing promotion management console and will update in real time.

Trinh Tham, Chief Marketing Officer at Harry Rosen also commented on the partnership. “It’s another step in our digital transformation. We chose Exchange Solutions for their expertise in the loyalty space and capabilities in applying innovative MarTech solutions to our program without having to migrate our entire operational back end to their platform. This means a faster implementation roadmap so we can serve up Sartoria enhancements to our members sooner and in line with our exciting new Fall/Winter brand and product launches. This partnership is also part of our broader strategic refresh of the Harry Rosen brand and highlights how the team is always striving to evolve with our customers and their needs.

For more information about Exchange Solutions please visit exchangesolutions.com.

About Harry Rosen Inc.

Harry Rosen is Canada’s leading quality menswear retailer. Founded in 1954 by the man whose name the chain still bears, Harry Rosen Inc. has grown from a single 500-square-foot store in Toronto to become a powerhouse in Canadian retailing with 15 stores across Canada and a robust e-Commerce offering. Harry Rosen stores and its e-Commerce site offer extensive collections from the world’s finest labels, the latest must-have designers and its very own Harry Rosen Signature brand. Whether in store, online, via social or at any other touchpoint, Harry Rosen is known for providing a personalized and outstanding customer experience. We achieve this through inspiring trust from decades of experience in understanding how to help men feel good and do good in their personal and professional lives.

About Exchange Solutions

Exchange Solutions is a cloud-based marketing technology company that delivers personalized loyalty solutions to retailers enabling them to build deeper and more profitable engagement with their consumers. With more than 20 years of experience in the industry, Exchange Solutions transforms loyalty programs and promotions from being costly applications to productive and profitable capabilities for clients across various verticals in the US and Canada. Current clients include Esso™ and Mobil™, Sobeys Inc., Rexall Pharmacy Group, Lowe’s, Safeway and Today’s Shopping Choice.

