Exchange Solutions Named in Gartner 2020 Market Guide for Loyalty Management

BOSTON & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#customerobsession--Exchange Solutions, a personalized loyalty solutions provider, today announced their inclusion in the Gartner July 2020 Market Guide for Loyalty Management. The report examines the dominant trends that are shaping today’s loyalty landscape, while evaluating multiple loyalty solution providers in several categories, based on their abilities in technology, member engagement, data aggregation and analysis, omni-channel support and more. This is the second time Exchange Solutions has been named in this report.

According to Gartner, “Select a pure-play loyalty solution if your enterprise has an existing CRM or marketing database solution (such as a CDP), and you want to manage your own loyalty program on top of a SaaS technology platform.” Exchanges Solutions’ pure-play platform ensures our client’s loyalty program implementations are maximizing the ROI on their existing marketing tech stack, while offering a hybrid servicing model that delivers robust SaaS capabilities with strategic loyalty services. Available strategic loyalty services include advanced analytics, offer personalization and optimization, custom data integration and other services that enhance program performance and streamline client effort.

“Exchange Solutions is redefining consumer engagement and we are thrilled to be named again in this category,” said Mike Hughes, Exchange Solutions CEO. “Each year, our growth goals as innovative loyalty and consumer engagement technology leaders are confirmed as we deliver solutions that address the evolving needs of our clients and the retail market.”

Exchange Solutions is offering a complimentary review of the Gartner 2020 Market Guide for Loyalty Management to any enterprise organization or individual that would like access. Read it here.

For more information about Exchange Solutions please visit exchangesolutions.com.

About Exchange Solutions

Exchange Solutions is a cloud-based marketing technology company that delivers personalized loyalty solutions to retailers enabling them to build deeper and more profitable engagement with their consumers. With more than 20 years of experience in the industry, Exchange Solutions transforms loyalty programs and promotions from being costly applications to productive and profitable capabilities for clients across various verticals in the US and Canada. Current clients include Esso™ and Mobil™, Sobeys Inc., Rexall Pharmacy Group, Lowe’s, Safeway and Today’s Shopping Choice.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Exchange Solutions

Kelly McLean

Director, Marketing

kmclean@exchangesolutions.com