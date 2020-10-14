Exact Sciences Selects Veeva Vault Clinical Suite to Help Accelerate Innovation

Leading medical diagnostics company unifies clinical data management and operations for increased efficiency

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Exact Sciences, a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, selected Veeva Vault Clinical Suite to design and run its clinical studies. Exact Sciences will use Veeva Vault CDMS, Veeva Vault CTMS, and Veeva Vault eTMF to streamline clinical data and trial processes on a single cloud platform. With a unified suite of applications, Exact Sciences can stay ahead of ever-changing regulations such as EU IVDR and MDR.

“We are modernizing our trial processes with Veeva to get the next generation of cancer tests to patients quickly,” said Sandra Statz, senior vice president of clinical and regulatory affairs at Exact Sciences. “Veeva Vault Clinical Suite allows us to streamline our clinical studies from build to close and accelerate the development of potential life-changing products.”

Exact Sciences is at the forefront of advanced diagnostics for early cancer detection, treatment guidance, and monitoring. With Vault Clinical Suite, Exact Sciences can scale to run more trials, speed innovations, ensure compliance, and increase overall efficiency.

The Vault Clinical Suite modernizes end-to-end study processes with unified applications for clinical data management and clinical operations. Vault CDMS shortens database build times for studies of all types. Interactive reports in Vault CTMS provide real-time visibility to proactively track milestones and manage studies. Vault eTMF enables real-time management of TMF processes and documents as they are being executed to stay inspection ready.

“As a fast-growing diagnostics company, Exact Sciences needed a partner to keep up with their pace of innovation,” said Jim Diefenbach, general manager of Veeva Medical Device and Diagnostics. “Veeva is helping Exact Sciences efficiently manage clinical processes and data, advance product development, and remain agile throughout their clinical studies.”

Veeva Vault provides unified suites of cloud applications for medical device and diagnostics companies to manage regulated content and data throughout the product lifecycle, including the Vault Clinical, Vault Quality, Vault Regulatory, Vault Medical, and Vault Commercial Content Management suites.

