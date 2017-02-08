Exabeam Scores $30 Million Series C

SAN MATEO — Exabeam, a developer of security intelligence solutions, has raised $30 Million in series C funding, led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Cisco Investments.

Existing investors Norwest Venture Partners, Aspect Ventures, Icon Ventures, and Shlomo Kramer also participated in the round.

The Exabeam Security Intelligence Platform combines unlimited data collection at a predictable price, machine learning for advanced analytics, and automated incident response into an integrated set of products.

“Exabeam’s behavioral analytics is a powerful tool that helps companies prioritize and focus on the most damaging threats they face,” said Rob Salvagno, head of Cisco Investments and vice president of Cisco corporate development. “We’re excited to become an investor in a company that shares our mission of reducing time to detection and helping customers respond to security threats more effectively.”

“Exabeam is growing quickly and I am excited to add both Ravi’s expertise in building enterprise software companies and Cisco’s breadth and depth in the security market,” said Nir Polak, Co-founder and CEO of Exabeam. “This investment — and the additional expertise and partnership it brings — provides even greater support to take Exabeam to the next level.”