eVideon Debuts Video Chat Solution to Connect Hospitalized Patients With Loved Ones Amid Covid-19 Crisis

Leader in Interactive Patient Engagement Facilitates Virtual Connections for Loved Ones and Caregivers in Accordance with Social Distancing Policies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eVideon, a leader in interactive patient engagement and digital workflow solutions, today announced the initial release of HELLO (Health, Engagement, Learning, Loved Ones), a new video “visitor” solution. eVideon designed the product specifically for healthcare in response to market demand for an easy way to allow hospitalized patients to visit with loved ones virtually, without burdening nurses with IT challenges. Unlike other video chat solutions like Zoom or Skype, the solution requires no downloads, accounts, or logins for patients or visitors and meets privacy and HIPAA requirements. HELLO visits use each hospital’s logo, colors and imagery to promote brand recognition and loyalty. The solution can be deployed in just 24 hours and provides an alternative solution for visitation at a pivotal time as hospitals have been forced to institute restrictive policies in response to COVID-19. Driven by the urgency of the COVID-19 pandemic, eVideon is offering the solution to hospitals nationwide.

Isolation has been an unfortunate side effect of the virus, limiting a patient’s ability to connect with loved ones – a critical aspect of patient experience. The virtual visit solution provides contact-free interaction, enabling patients to connect with friends, family and other virtual visitors, including remote caregivers. Virtual consultations with specialists using the multi-way video call capabilities reduce the need for, and use of, PPE and lets family members virtually participate as appropriate.

“We are pleased to bring to market this virtual visit solution as part of our COVID-19 rapid response effort to provide our customers with meaningful support during this uncertain and unprecedented time,” said Jeff Fallon, CEO, eVideon. “This cutting-edge patient engagement technology reduces the risk of potential contamination through physical interaction and lets patients connect with loved ones virtually.”

HELLO’s user-friendly, cloud-based interface can run on any device or operating system. The intuitive technology allows users to access HELLO’s one-on-one or group-video chat settings using a hospital device or patient’s personal devices with the scan of a QR code or by visiting a personalized website. HELLO is currently completing testing at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital (ZSFG), and is now available to hospitals nationwide through an early adopter program.

“Given the current circumstances, we are challenged with balancing safety with the need for patients to see their loved ones. Social interactions are key to well-being and healing,” said Aiyana Johnson, Chief Experience Officer at ZSFG. “We feel a great sense of relief having access to this virtual solution, especially because it doesn’t require downloads and account setups. This aspect has made it much easier for patients to use, giving them much needed comfort, reduced stress, and better morale. We’re so grateful to be able to give it to patients and to be part of product testing.”

About eVideon:

eVideon provides patient experience and engagement solutions for hospitals via a suite of bedside engagement systems, TV, digital signage, and other interactive displays. Patients enjoy the convenience of self-service at the bedside with access to entertainment, education, hospital services, and more while staff enjoy streamlined, paperless workflows. Interactive surveys and patient feedback help patients communicate needs and help hospitals respond before dissatisfiers turn into HCAHPS issues. The platform leverages integrations with the hospital’s EHR, along with other technologies to provide a streamlined, digital patient experience. Data analytics provide valuable insights into patient behaviors and pain points, letting hospitals improve service and outcomes. Learn more at www.evideon.com.

Media:

Catherine Hannum

978-495-2029

channum@ariamarketing.com