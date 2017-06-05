Evident.io Receives Investment From In-Q-Tel

PLEASANTON — Evident.io, the creator of the Evident Security Platform (ESP), a leading security and compliance automation platform for Public Clouds, has formed a partnership with and investment from In-Q-Tel, Inc. (IQT).
IQT is a non-profit venture capital firm that identifies and accelerates the development of innovative technologies to support the CIA and the U.S. intelligence community. The partnership will advance development of technology features needed to help the IC secure its infrastructure in all Amazon Web Services (AWS) environments including AWS CS2 Cloud and AWS GovCloud, allowing deployment of FedRamp High compliant architectures quickly and confidently.
Evident.io was founded by security and DevOps experts with the mission of helping organizations of all sizes easily manage their cloud security and address the cybersecurity needs of modern, public cloud infrastructure. The Evident Security Platform was designed to automate security processes while enforcing security and compliance policies for every possible public cloud environment, no matter how large the deployment.
“The company’s agentless approach helps Amazon/AWS customers ensure compliant configurations and policy settings across thousands of accounts and all AWS services and is a key requirement to effective security compliance and auditing,” said George Hoyem, Managing Partner, Investments, IQT. “The ability to manage and track security compliance within a dynamic and highly elastic cloud compute environment like AWS is a capability gap that Evident.io helps satisfy for IQT partners.”
“We are excited to be working closely with In-Q-Tel and partner agencies to deliver an infrastructure security and compliance solution that will enable them to move confidently to the public cloud,” said Justin Lundy, CTO and co-founder of Evident.io. “With continuous monitoring for infrastructure risks, agencies can achieve ATO with speed even in highly dynamic environments.”