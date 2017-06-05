Evident.io Receives Investment From In-Q-Tel

PLEASANTON — Evident.io, the creator of the Evident Security Platform (ESP), a leading security and compliance automation platform for Public Clouds, has formed a partnership with and investment from In-Q-Tel, Inc. (IQT).

IQT is a non-profit venture capital firm that identifies and accelerates the development of innovative technologies to support the CIA and the U.S. intelligence community. The partnership will advance development of technology features needed to help the IC secure its infrastructure in all Amazon Web Services (AWS) environments including AWS CS2 Cloud and AWS GovCloud, allowing deployment of FedRamp High compliant architectures quickly and confidently.

Evident.io was founded by security and DevOps experts with the mission of helping organizations of all sizes easily manage their cloud security and address the cybersecurity needs of modern, public cloud infrastructure. The Evident Security Platform was designed to automate security processes while enforcing security and compliance policies for every possible public cloud environment, no matter how large the deployment.