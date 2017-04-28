Evidation Health Raises $10 Million

SAN MATEO –– Evidation Health has closed a $10 million funding round led by Sanofi-Genzyme BioVentures—the corporate venture capital arm of Sanofi, one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world and based in France. Existing investors GE Ventures and B Capital Group also participated in the round.

The new investment will enable Evidation Health to further enhance its capabilities in large scale behavioral analytics, health outcomes measurement, and digital biomarker development using real life patient data from hundreds of applications and devices.

“At Evidation Health, we focus on measuring behavior-driven outcomes to help our partners understand and maximize product impact in the real world,” says Deborah Kilpatrick, CEO of Evidation Health. “We are excited about the Sanofi investment, as it aligns to our creation of faster, better ways to quantify patient outcomes—which we believe will directly fuel innovation across healthcare and life sciences.”

Evidation Health combines expertise from consumer technology, data science, outcomes research, and healthcare economics to measure product impact at entirely new levels of scale. By identifying what truly impacts patient outcomes outside of clinic walls, the value of all sorts of interventions can be quantified in the digital era of medicine.

“With the transition to value-based care, it is increasingly important for pharma companies to understand real-world behavior of individual patients and populations outside of the traditional clinical trial setting,” says Bernard Davitian, Vice President and Managing Director of Sanofi-Genzyme BioVentures. “Evidation Health’s unique capabilities in behavior analytics and integrated patient data are big enablers of this understanding. We’ve been impressed with both the Evidation team and platform, and we believe that they have the potential to transform the way pharma companies interact with patients to deliver better outcomes.”