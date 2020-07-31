EVERTEC Launches New Contactless Payment Solution

ATH Movil Payment with QR codes

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) (“Evertec”) announced today the launch of its new ATH Movil solution that allows consumers to make payments by scanning QR codes at participating merchants, without having the card present.

This new functionality will allow the more than 1.5 million ATH Movil users to make payments at participating locations, in an easy, secure, and contactless manner. It is currently available in an initial phase at over 400 fast food restaurants and other merchants.

"As consumers continue to adapt to the new realities of COVID-19, we are offering innovative technology to make their life easier. With the launch of this new payment solution, we continue to strengthen our ATH Movil ecosystem increasing the value for commercial clients by offering consumers the option to pay in their establishments in a contactless manner. For consumers, making payments through digital channels is becoming the preferred option," said Mike Vizcarrondo, Executive Vice President of Payment Services for Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, Business Solutions and Merchant Acquiring.

QR Code Payment Solution with ATH Movil

To make a payment, ATH Movil users simply scan the QR code displayed by the business, wait for the purchase information to appear on their phone, review it, and confirm the payment. Each point-of-sale (POS) terminal will have a unique QR code that will be clearly identified so that ATH Movil users can scan with their app and make the payment.

The new solution is available to all ATH Movil users using ATH debit cards® from financial institutions that have completed proper certification. The businesses participating in this initial phase include several fast food chain establishments such as McDonalds, Burger King, El Meson Sandwiches, Firehouse Subs, KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, IHOP, Church's Chicken, Tropical Chicken, Krispy Kreme, Baskin-Robbins, Wendy's, Popeyes, Subway and others that will be advertised later on social media and on the mobile website.

For more information and to view a video of the solution you can go to: www.escaneaypaga.com

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full-service transaction processing business in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and Latin America, providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business solutions services. The Company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process more than two billion transactions annually and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core bank processing, cash processing and technology outsourcing. In addition, Evertec owns and operates the ATH® network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit networks in Latin America. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with “mission-critical” technology solutions. For more information, visit www.evertecinc.com.

