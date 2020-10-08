Everbridge Senior Leader Wins Stevie® Award Recognizing Women in Business Worldwide

Award Demonstrates Global Critical Event Management (CEM) Leader’s Ongoing Commitment to Hiring and Promoting Women in Key Leadership Roles as Part of its Broader Focus on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced Senior Vice President of Product Marketing Claudia Dent received a Stevie® Award in the category of “Female Executive of the Year – Business Services” for companies with 11 to 2,500 employees. The award shines a spotlight on Dent’s contributions to Everbridge, as well as the company’s commitment to hiring and promoting women to the highest levels within the organization.

The Stevie Awards remain highly sought-after worldwide, exemplifying achievement in business by organizations and individuals across more than 60 nations. According to the awards site: “The Stevie Awards are the world’s premier business awards. They were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. In short order the Stevie has become one of the world's most coveted prizes.”

Dent, who serves as a member of Everbridge’s senior management team, received the award due in part to her demonstrably strong leadership, product innovation, and support for an inclusive company culture. Most notably, she played an important role in the development of Everbridge CEM products aimed at helping organizations keep their people safe and businesses running in anticipation of, or during, natural, manmade and digital crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We applaud Claudia’s many contributions, and all of our ‘Bridgers,’ for their ongoing commitment to excellence, innovation, and strong focus on the customer and our mission to keep people safe and businesses running,” said Cara Antonacci, Head of People & Culture at Everbridge. “Everbridge remains committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and we take pride in hiring and promoting women throughout our talented workforce.”

Additional recent recognition for Everbridge includes Frost & Sullivan’s Critical Event Management (CEM) Technology Leadership Award, expansion of its existing portfolio of over 160 patents with a recent new award, certification as a 2020 Great Place to Work® by the Global Authority on Workplace Culture, “Overall Best in Category” in the Emergency Mass Notification Software category for the Spring 2020 Customer Success Report, Top Enterprise IT Alerting and Incident Management Solution by IT Central Station, one of Boston’s Best Places to Work in 2020, Growth Company of the Year by the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council, as well as the Department of Defense’s prestigious Above and Beyond Award for promoting supportive work environments for members of the U.S. National Guard and Reserve.

Over 5,300 global organizations use Everbridge’s CEM Platform to assess threats, monitor the wellbeing of their workforce, rapidly communicate warnings, and protect supply chains. At the onset of the pandemic, Everbridge rapidly launched its COVID-19 Shield™ Return to Work and Contact Tracing software solutions followed by the introduction of Everbridge Control Center, the industry’s first off-the-shelf physical security information management software platform to help organizations return to work while complying with social distancing and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) policies. Since the pandemic began, Everbridge customers have used its software to send more than 780 million coronavirus-related communications with vital information and instructions to safeguard their populations, employees, patients, and students.

The Everbridge Platform reaches over 600 million people and currently supports the countrywide public warning system deployments in all major regions of the world. Everbridge supports population-wide alerting in 11 countries across Europe, Asia, Oceania, The Middle East, Africa, and South America including Australia, Iceland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Singapore and Sweden. Everbridge’s population alerting capabilities also power the entire states of California, Massachusetts, Vermont, New York, Connecticut, and Florida, as well as municipalities, counties and cities within 49 of the 50 United States, within all of Canada’s provinces, and throughout Europe and Asia, including deployments within multiple populous states in India.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order Keep People Safe and Businesses Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,300 global customers rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 14 cities around the globe. For more information visit www.everbridge.com

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated opportunity and trends for growth in our critical communications and enterprise safety applications and our overall business, our market opportunity, our expectations regarding sales of our products, our goal to maintain market leadership and extend the markets in which we compete for customers, and anticipated impact on financial results. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the ability of our products and services to perform as intended and meet our customers’ expectations; our ability to successfully integrate businesses and assets that we may acquire; our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers; our ability to increase sales of our Mass Notification application and/or ability to increase sales of our other applications; developments in the market for targeted and contextually relevant critical communications or the associated regulatory environment; our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth may prove to be inaccurate; we have not been profitable on a consistent basis historically and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the lengthy and unpredictable sales cycles for new customers; nature of our business exposes us to inherent liability risks; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners and technology partners; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to competitive pressures; potential liability related to privacy and security of personally identifiable information; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and the other risks detailed in our risk factors discussed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on February 28, 2020. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Everbridge Contacts:

Jeff Young

Media Relations

jeff.young@everbridge.com

781-859-4116

Joshua Young

Investor Relations

joshua.young@everbridge.com

781-236-3695