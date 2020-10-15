Everbridge Features 43rd President of the United States George W. Bush Speaking on Leadership and Critical Event Management, as well as CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta as Day 1 Keynote for COVID-19: Road to Recovery Symposium

Tens of thousands of senior executives, government officials and healthcare experts from 150 countries attend Everbridge’s R2R summits

Day two (October 15th) keynote speakers will include Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the NIAID at NIH, Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson; Mayor of Miami and C-level leaders from Accenture, Auburn University, Carlyle Group, Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Goldman Sachs, and Houston Methodist; as well as international experts from Europe, APAC and the EENA (Register at Everbridge.com/R2R for Day 2 of the event)

Day one speakers included C-level leaders from Capital One, Fannie Mae, Ford Motor Company, Fortinet, Humana, IBM, CDC, Mayo Clinic, and others

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced highlights from day one of its two-day Autumn 2020 “COVID-19 R2R: The Road to Recovery” virtual leadership symposium, addressing global best practices to reopen economies amid COVID-19, while most safely returning people to public spaces, offices and campuses. The first day’s sessions emphasized the importance of public and private sector partnerships during the next phase of the pandemic. Day two of the symposium offers another impressive lineup of marquee speakers.

Everbridge’s COVID-19: Road to Recovery Symposiums bring together tens of thousands of leaders and experts from 150 countries across business, healthcare, and government. To attend the “COVID-19 R2R: The Road to Recovery” virtual leadership summit and to replay select presentations on demand, please visit Everbridge’s event registration page.

In his conversation with Everbridge CEO David Meredith, President Bush shared his perspective on leadership and critical event management during a public health crisis, as he addressed leaders across industries. He also emphasized the value of preparedness for crises of all kinds, including pandemics, severe weather, cyber-attacks and more.

“We at Everbridge feel privileged to feature the 43rd President of the United States George W. Bush to speak on leadership and critical event management during the first day of our COVID-19: Road to Recovery Symposium,” said Everbridge CEO David Meredith. “Joined by CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta, day one of our event included board level, CEO, president and C-level speakers from Capital One, Fannie Mae, Ford, Fortinet, Humana, IBM, Mayo Clinic and more.”

Added Meredith, “While we all await a vaccine, global leaders, including many of our keynote speakers and panelists, strive to utilize innovative technologies, as well as proven best practices to take immediate action to keep their people as safe as possible while also getting their organizations up and running, faster. We can draw inspiration and hope from the many stories shared this week on navigating the uncertainty of returning to work and reopening society, safely.”

Day one highlights also included discussions with Director of the Center for the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD) Dr. Nancy Messonnier; a panel with board members representing Fortinet, DOW, Russell Reynolds Associates, Tyson Foods, and others; as well as a panel dedicated to C-level leadership, including IBM President Jim Whitehurst and Ford Motor Company’s former CEO Jim Hackett. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves and former Florida Lieutenant Governor Carlos Lopez-Cantera spoke from a government leadership perspective, and day one also included a debut speech from newly appointed Everbridge Chief Customer Experience Officer John Maeda. Each of these sessions can be found on-demand on the Everbridge site.

Day two (October 15th) keynote speakers will include presidential advisor and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) Dr. Anthony Fauci and Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson and many other C-level leaders across public and private sectors.

The Symposium features C-level speakers from Fortune 500 and international corporations, universities, healthcare organizations and government agencies including Ford Motor Company, IBM, Fortinet, Accenture, Auburn University, Aviva, CAG Holdings, Capital One, Fannie Mae, Humana, Lumen Technologies, Optum, Rackspace, Siemens, Mayo Clinic, Kaiser Permanente, Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA), Goldman Sachs, the Governor of Mississippi, the Mayor of Miami, Houston Methodist Hospital, CDC Foundation, the Center for the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD), Duke University Health System, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, New York City Emergency Management Department, Office of National Commission of Police in Iceland, the European Emergency Number Association (EENA), and Australia’s Emergency Alert program, among others.

Over 5,300 global organizations use Everbridge’s CEM Platform to assess threats, monitor the wellbeing of their workforce, rapidly communicate warnings, and protect supply chains. At the onset of the pandemic, Everbridge rapidly launched its COVID-19 Shield™ Return to Work and Contact Tracing software solutions followed by the introduction of Everbridge Control Center, the industry’s first off-the-shelf physical security information management software platform to help organizations return to work while complying with social distancing and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) policies. Since the pandemic began, Everbridge customers have used its software to send more than 850 million coronavirus-related communications with vital information and instructions to safeguard their populations, employees, patients, and students.

Everbridge serves over 3,700 first responder agencies and 1,500 healthcare entities including the top pharmaceutical, biomedical and medical device and manufacturing companies, as well as the largest healthcare systems (overseeing more than 25 percent of all hospital beds in the U.S.), managed care organizations, pharmacies, and statewide health alert networks (HANs), including the CDC and the NIH.

The Everbridge Platform reaches over 600 million people and currently supports the countrywide public warning system deployments in all major regions of the world. Everbridge supports population-wide alerting in 11 countries across Europe, Asia, Oceania, The Middle East, Africa, and South America including Australia, Iceland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Singapore and Sweden. Everbridge’s population alerting capabilities also power the entire states of California, Massachusetts, Vermont, New York, Connecticut, and Florida, as well as municipalities, counties and cities within 49 of the 50 United States, within all of Canada’s provinces, and throughout Europe and Asia, including deployments within multiple populous states in India.

