Everbridge Announces Two New Countrywide Public Warning Deployments in The Middle East and in Africa to Mitigate COVID-19 and Other Critical Events

Amid coronavirus, Everbridge extends its global leadership in population alerting to all major regions of the world, now with nationwide and statewide contracts in Europe, Asia, Oceania, The Middle East, Africa, North and South America

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and countrywide Public Warning solutions, today announced two national alerting system customers that will be powered by Everbridge Public Warning – one in The Middle East and the other in Africa. Expected to be fully deployed in the second half of 2020, further details of the projects may be available after the completion of all implementation processes. With the addition of these two new countries, Everbridge extends its Public Warning platform to every major region of the world.

More local, state, and national governments across the globe deploy the Everbridge Platform than any other solution, offering the ability to reach over 550 million people in more than 200 countries. Everbridge represents the first population alerting provider to support five European Union (EU) countries in conjunction with the EU mandate requiring member countries to have a population-wide alerting system in place by June 2022. With today’s news, Everbridge now supports population-wide alerting in 11 countries across Europe, Asia, Oceania, The Middle East, Africa, and South America including Australia, Greece, Iceland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Singapore and Sweden. Everbridge’s population alerting capabilities also power some of the most populous states in North America including Florida, New York, and California, as well as over 3,700 municipalities, counties and cities within 49 of the 50 United States, within all of Canada’s provinces, and throughout Europe and Asia, including deployments within multiple populous states in India.

“Everbridge’s Public Warning solution enables government organizations and public safety agencies to immediately connect with every person in an affected area during a critical event regardless of nationality, residency or mobile handset type,” said Vernon Irvin, Chief Revenue Officer at Everbridge. “Given the impact to public safety and economies around the world from the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, every national and state government can benefit from a modern and scalable platform to reach all citizens in times of crisis.”

As the most scalable platform in the industry, Everbridge provides the only public warning system combining cell-broadcast and address-, group-, and location-based, multi-channel technologies. The hybrid platform enables countries to protect against coronavirus; share updates on viral hotspots and pandemic best practices; coordinate first responders and healthcare resources; establish two-way communications with at-risk populations; and manage disruptions to transportation, education and other critical services. In addition, the platform also provides critical event management capabilities across a broad range of threats including natural disasters, terrorism, cyberattacks, and other security events.

The citizens of Norway, for example, received critical countrywide communications earlier this year during the onset of COVID-19. The Norwegian Directorate for Health sent a record 5.4 million messages to every mobile phone in Norway using Everbridge Public Warning. The Directorate for Health also sent a message to all non-Norwegian phones roaming inside the country in English, French, German, Spanish, Polish and Russian, providing critical instructions for foreign nationals.

“Everbridge provides the only hybrid public warning system that leverages the speed and network throughput of cell broadcast technology and the reach, population movement analytics, multi-language capability, and two-way communications of location-based SMS,” said Imad Mouline, Chief Technology Officer at Everbridge. “Governments require the best of both options – the capability to deliver a massive number of messages very quickly as well as the ability to target precisely who receives alerts. Everbridge represents the only population alerting provider that eliminates these tradeoffs and delivers optimized capabilities based on the needs of the use case in each country.”

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations' operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Businesses Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyberattacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,200 global customers rely on the company's Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. The company's platform sent over 3.5 billion messages in 2019 and offers the ability to reach over 550 million people in more than 200 countries and territories, including the entire mobile populations on a country-wide scale in Australia, Greece, Iceland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, Sweden, and a number of the largest states in India. The company's critical communications and enterprise safety applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection™, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center®, Public Warning, Crisis Management, Community Engagement™ and Secure Messaging.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated opportunity and trends for growth in our critical communications and enterprise safety applications and our overall business, our market opportunity, our expectations regarding sales of our products, our goal to maintain market leadership and extend the markets in which we compete for customers, and anticipated impact on financial results.

