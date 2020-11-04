eToro Executive Assumes CTO Role with INX

Paz Diamant, former eToro Managing Director of R&D and Product will lead the INX trading platform operation and future developments

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#bitcoin--INX Limited (https://www.inx.co/), the blockchain-based platform for trading digital securities and cryptocurrencies, announced today that it has appointed Mr. Paz Diamant as company Chief Technology Officer.

Mr. Diamant has more than 25 years of experience in the banking and financial technology industry. Mr. Diamant held several roles at eToro, a social investment network, where he was most recently the Managing Director of R&D and Product at eToroX, the cryptocurrency trading platform of eToro.

In that role, he directed the design, development, and deployment of the company’s cloud-based exchange system and the development of eToro’s hedging algorithms.

Prior to that, Mr. Diamant was the founder and Chief Executive Officer of ForexManage Ltd., a leading provider of real-time risk management and foreign exchange online trading technologies for the banking industry.

Mr. Diamant has had a significant role in the adoption of advanced risk management models at major European banks and brokerage houses. He managed R&D teams for several years while successfully implementing cutting-edge, cloud-based technologies.

Mr. Diamant holds a BS in Physics from the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, where he graduated cum laude, and an MBA, Finance from Bar-Ilan University.

“We have developed a state-of-the-art trading platform for regulated digital assets,” says Shy Datika, Co-founder and President of INX. “This is a new arena for trading platforms with significant advantages and challenges over legacy trading systems. It requires a new breed of developers and technology leaders that understand both legacy banking and blockchain development worlds. Paz is exactly this rare type of manager who has lived on both sides. We welcome his talent and contribution.”

About INX Limited

INX Limited aims to provide a regulated trading platform for digital securities and cryptocurrencies, combining traditional markets expertise with an innovative fintech approach. INX is led by an experienced team of business, finance, and blockchain technology experts unified by the vision of redefining the world of capital markets via blockchain technology and a novel regulatory approach.

